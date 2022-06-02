SAN ANGELO, Texas – Summer is officially underway in and across the Concho Valley as many schools let out for break the last week of May.

Here are all the events happening in San Angelo from June 2nd through June 11th:

June 2nd

Bloom Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

Raw 1899, located in Downtown San Angelo, will be hosting Bloom, a spring art show and sale on June 2nd and 3rd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This juried and judged show will fill the Raw 1899 gallery with a profusion of floral art in all styles and media. Raw 1899

EnPleinAirTexas – Museum of Fine Arts San Angelo

Thirty-five competition artists, who submitted outdoor paintings, will be announced during an ‘Oscar-like’ evening for the 9th annual EnPleinAirTexas competition. Plein air is French for outdoor painting.

Artists from across the county submitted their Plein air paintings via JPEG in hopes to be selected by 2022 juror Michael Grauer. Grauer is a leading U.S. Western Art historian and currently at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

These artists traveled to West Texas to paint daily on private ranches, downtown, on the river, or wherever they found inspiration for this competition.

Tickets are $50 a person and can be purchased at the following link: https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/ZPBMTf5EdNp7a2ib

Summer String Thing with Zak Webb – Fiddlestrings Bar and Patio – 8 p.m.

June 3rd

Tea and Tiaras with Wishful Parties – 334 W Concho Ave

Wishful Parties is hosting a Tea and Tiaras party on June 3rd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 334 W Concho Ave.

Join Rapunzel, Belle, and Aurora for food, drinks, hands-on activities, live performances and more.

Steven Baer Studios will also be present to take professional photos at the backdrop. No cell phone photography will be allowed at the backdrop. Portraits can be purchased on the Steven Baer Studio website.

There will be two passes available for purchase for the event:

Gold: $35 Admission, Photo ops, tiara craft & autographs, live performances, storytime, Glitter Tattoos, and access to the dessert table which arrives at 11:00 a.m.

Pink: $55 Admission, One on one time, makeovers with complimentary wands, live performances, storytime, tiara craft & autographs, photos, access to the dessert table, and keepsake surprise mini bag which arrive at 11:45 a.m.

The princesses at Wishful Parties are eager to meet the princesses of San Angelo.

To purchase a pass visit the link provided below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tea-tiaras-princess-tea-party-by-wishful-parties-tickets-326067626047

Bloom Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

Twelfth Night – Black Box Theatre

Twelfth Night, an annual production by Shakespeare on the Concho, will be hosting its opening night on Friday, June 3rd in the Black Box Theatre.

Directed by Jon Mark Hogg, this PG-13 production features Viola who washes up on the shores in Illyria.

In an effort to survive, she disguises herself as a man and goes off to find work. Comedy ensues as love is misplaced, identities are mistaken, and fools are made out of the vainest of men! Be Theatre, San Angelo Performing Arts Center

Performances will begin June 3rd at 7:30 p.m. with others on Saturday, June 4th, and a matinee Sunday, June 5th at 2:00 p.m.

The production will continue Thursday, June 9th at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 10th at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Be Theatre website.

Downtown Movie Night Featuring: Sing 2 – 17 East Twohig

KCSA 97.1 will be hosting their Summer Season Downtown Movie Night at 17 East Twohig between Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

Sing 2 will be featured on June 3rd’s movie night which will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. This movie is free to the public and will include closed captioning.

The public is welcome to bring their movie chair or blanket. Concessions are available.

Please text 325 473-1208 for more information.

June 4th

49th Annual Run in the Sun, 8K, 5K, and 1 Mile – East Concho Avenue

On June 4th, beginning at 7:30 a.m. the 49th Annual Run in the Sun running road race will begin with the RRCA Texas State 8K Championship.

The 5K will begin at 7:35 a.m. with the one-mile starting at 7:40 a.m.

The race will start and finish on E. Concho Ave in front of The Martial Pint and run down Concho Avenue before turning onto Irving and continuing down the river walk in historic San Angelo, TX. Run in the Sun

These races are run or walked, but all abilities are welcomed.

For more information or to register for a race, visit the Run Sign Up website.

Twelfth Night – Black Box Theatre – 7:30 p.m.

June 5th

Annual Youth Fishing Derby

From 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on June 5th on Celebration Bridge, The City of San Angelo Recreation Division & the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be hosting the annual Youth Fishing Derby.

Free fishing along the Concho River, downtown, will be open for ages 1-6, 7-12 and 13-17. Awards for the largest fish and the most caught fish will be awarded to these age groups.

All participants must bring their poles and bait.

Donuts and juice will also be available while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Recreation Division at 325-657-4450.

Pride’54 Drag Show – The Martial Pint

The Martial Pint will be hosting a disco-tech STUDIO ’54 Pride Drag Show beginning at 1 p.m.

This show is appropriate for all ages.

There will be no cover charge.

The Express menu and mimosa carafes will also be available.

For reservations email NYXXXATNITE@gmail.com

Twelfth Night – Black Box Theatre – 2 p.m.

June 9th

Twelfth Night – Black Box Theatre – 7:30 p.m.

June 10th

Summer Sizzle BBQ Cookoff – Next Level

Three BBQ competitions will be underway at Next Level Sports on June 10th and 11th.

This cookoff will start will a Kids Que. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m. and the competition will start at 8:15 p.m.

To register visit the link provided:

https://tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations/Register.aspx?CompanyID=6862&GroupID=3187811&fbclid=IwAR0KaV289BmfU9qWIw62wRQ1jJ8oGDafmGYuRMO3W8cZWNI0mgGKancm5u0

Twelfth Night – Black Box Theatre – 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Movie Night Featuring Soul – 17 East Twohig

June 11th

Ella Saves the Oceans Project – Foster Communications Coliseum

Keep San Angelo Beautiful is teaming up with Ella Saves the Ocean Project to help recycle plastic bags. Starting at 7 a.m., anyone who brings at least 50 plastic bags will receive a reusable bag sponsored by Shelburne Financial Services.

The first five people to recycle 50 plastic bags will receive an Ella Saves The Oceans Project tote bag.

2nd Saturdays at the Railway Museum – Railway Museum of San Angelo

Join the Railway Museum of San Angelo at 10 a.m. for their monthly 2nd Saturday event. Participants will be able to enjoy Living History Tours, view model train exhibits, rid a kids motorized train and a $5 treasure hunt. Admissions fees apply.

Summer Sizzle BBQ Cookoff – Next Level

The Summer Sizzle Cookof will continue Saturday, Jun 11th with brisket, pork ribs and chicken.

Cooks will meet at 8:30 a.m.

Chicken turn-in will be at 12:30 p.m., ribs will follow at 2 p.m. and finally, brisket will be submitted at 3:30.

Calcutta will be at 4:30 p.m. with awards following at 6 p.m.

Besides the cook-offs, a washer tournament directed by Lone Star Shooters will also begin at 2 p.m.

To register visit the link provided:

https://tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations/Register.aspx?CompanyID=6862&GroupID=3187811&fbclid=IwAR0KaV289BmfU9qWIw62wRQ1jJ8oGDafmGYuRMO3W8cZWNI0mgGKancm5u0

Knickerbocker’s Annual Knicky Picky

Starting at 11 a.m. at the Knickerbocker Community Center, the annual Knickercocker’s Knocky Picky event will take place.

This year a BBQ and Cornhile tournament will be added along with live entertainment, bounce houses and more.

This event is a fundraiser to help raise money for the maintenance of the Knickerbocker Community Center.

Twelfth Night – Black Box Theatre – 7:30 p.m.