SAN ANGELO, Texas – Starting June 21st summer officially begins in San Angelo bringing tons of fun and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Here is what is happening from June 20th through June 30th in and around San Angelo:

June 20th

San Angelo Community Band Concert – Southland Meadows Baptist

Over 50 local and surrounding area musicians will be hosting a free concert on Monday, June 20th at 7 p.m. at Southland Baptist Church titled “Out of this World!”

Dr. Constance Kelley of the Angelo State University music faculty will be directing the San Angelo Community band for their space-themed concert.

June 22nd

Cornhole Wednesdays – Whiskey River Saloon

Head out to Whiskey River Saloon every Wednesday for cornhole tournaments.

Sign-up is available through the Scoreholio app or in person at 125 E. Concho Ave.

Teen Nights at the Tavern – Chadbourne Tavern

Chadbourne Tavern is presenting Teen Night at the Tavern starting at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Teens ages 13 and up that are in middle school or high school are invited to partake in the party DJed by San Angelo’s DJ Lil Mario.

No one over the age of 21 may enter unless they are a parent or would like to chaperone.

No alcohol will be served on teen night.

There will be a cover charge of $8 with no re-entry. San Angelo Police will also be in attendance.

June 23rd

De Nada Pride Art Show – De Nada

A local artist will be showcasing their artwork in support of the LGBTQ+ community at De Nada on June 23rd from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

From June 23rd through August 7th the 37th Annual American Plains Artist Juried Show and Sale will be on display at Fort Concho.

The opening reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. on June 23rd in the Quartermaster Building. Refreshments will be provided by Fiddle Fire Catering with entertainment by Dorthy Douthit.

This year the show will feature 76 paintings and sculptures from over 50 artists across the nation covering the people, natural beauty, and wildlife of the Great Plains.

All art is up for sale with proceeds benefiting the artist, Fort Concho, and the Amerian Plains Artist Association.

This show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Peace Concert – Emmanuel Episcopal Church

Join Valleria Tedford Queen and a small chorus of NAACP enthusiasts for their Peace Concert on Saturday, Thursday, June 23rd. Queen will be premiering a new song written in honor of San Angelo NAACP Unit 6219.

Queen is a local singer, songwriter, and pianist who performs original songs as well as popular songs encouraging peace among others.

Payment will be through donations. All proceeds will go to the San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial Project.

June 24th

Innovators Center Stage – Brooks and Bates Theatre

The San Angelo Performing Arts Center (SAPAC) proudly presents “Innovators Center Stage” with San Angelo native Andy Carter.

This summer series of breakfasts hosted at the Brooks and Bates Theatre with Carter is an engaging presentation on how to fuel business innovation, explore new ways to market your brand and motivate your staff.

Carter is a Championship Bull Rider who created one of the best shows at Texas Metroplex on a 1/4 mile track.

Tickets are on sale on the SAPAC website.

37th Annual American Plains Artist Exhibit – Fort Concho

Ballet San Angelo Workshop Camps presents Little Red Riding Hood – Brooks and Bates Theatre – 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Ballet San Angelo Workshop Camps are presenting Little Red Riding Hood, a 30-minute ballet at the Brooks and Bates Theatre. These shows will take place on Friday, June 21st at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

This fairytale show is free to the public.

Sacred Heart Summer Celebration – Sacred Heart Church

Join the Sacred Heart Church for their Sacred Heart Summer Celebration on June 24th at 6 p.m. with the Eucharistic Procession. After the procession, Mass in the Cathedral will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Block Party to follow.

This celebration of Feast Day is recognized by the universal church which “honors the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus” according to the Sacred Heart Church.

The public is welcome to join in on the food trucks, bounce houses, BINGO, live music, and silent auctions.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for $20 each with chances to win $20,000 for first, $5,000 for second, and $3,000 for third. Tickets are sold at Henry’s Diner, Trudo’s Religious Store, in person at the church, or on the church’s website.

All proceed will go to the repair of the church’s stained-glass windows.

Clay and Play Movie Nights – Concho Clay Studio

Those ages 14 to 18 are invited to chill at the Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every week will have a different movie theme along with a clay project.

Tickets are $15 with snacks provided.

San Angelo Broadway Academy presents High School Musical Jr. – Murphy Performance Hall – 7:30 p.m.

Grab your popcorn and get ready to watch Disney’s hit movie musical in real-life at the Murphy Performance Hall!

Opening night for San Angelo Broadway Academy’s High School Musical Jr. is Friday, June 24th at 7:30 with a matinee and 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, June 25th. The production will also have a matinee performance on Sunday, June 26th.

Tickets are on sale now on the SAPAC website.

Koronazz Pride Ball – Koronazz

Koronazz will be hosting their Pride Ball on June 24th located at 4611 South Jackson Street

There will be a cover charge of $10, which includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

At the fun-filled night, there will be drink specials drag performances, recognition of honorees, and of course a DJ and dancing.

Doors will open at 8 p.m.

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Encanto

Check out the movie Encanto presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

June 25th

Strawberry Fun Run

CLFE is hosting the Strawberry Fun Run for No Xcuse MMA will start at 8 a.m. at the Kids Kingdom by the Concho River.

This family 5K and one-mile walk are set will multiple “Fun Stations” throughout the course. These “Fun Stations” are activities, games, and treats

To participate in these stations, tickets must be purchased at the check-in booths on site.

Reynas Tacos will also be donating 100 guiso plates starting at 11 a.m. These are pork guiso plates with rice and beans are being sold by donation. A $10 donation is suggested.

This run is set to help kids at No Xcuse MMA get to Austin for the Austin Summer Kids International Open IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

37th Annual American Plains Artist Exhibit – Fort Concho

San Angelo Broadway Academy presents High School Musical Jr. – Murphy Performance Hall – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Pride Fest Drag Show – Koronazz

Along with their Pride Ball, Koronazz will be hosting a Pride Fest Drag Show on June 25th which features 9 different drag queens.

Showtime will begin at 9 p.m. with admission costing $5 after.

This event is for those 18 years of age and up.

For table reservations contact zodiacproductions.drag@gmail.com.

June 26th

37th Annual American Plains Artist Exhibit – Fort Concho

San Angelo Broadway Academy presents High School Musical Jr. – Murphy Performance Hall – 2 p.m.

Drag Brunch – Koronazz

All ages are welcome to join Koronazz and nine other drag queens and kings for a Sunday Drag Brunch.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with the show starting at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $12 or will be $15 at the door on the day of the show.

June 27th

BSA Summer Camp Princess and the Knights – Ages 3 to 6

For those ages 3 to 6, Ballet San Angelo will be hosting a Creative Movement Camp full of arts, dancing, storytelling, playtime, and more all within the theme of Don Quixote.

This camp will take place from June 7th through July 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Don Quixote-themed camp is $175 per week.

To register visit the Ballet San Angelo website.

June 28th

Coffee with a Cop – Starbucks

Join SAPD at the Starbucks located at 3217 Sherwood Way from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for a cup of coffee with a cop and casual conversation.

Princess Camp with Enchanted Parties – Sunset Mall Community Room

Register your kids for Superhero Camp with Enchanted Parties happening from June 28th to July 1st. This event will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Sunset Mall Community Room.

This camp costs $150. To register, contact 325-34-8483

BSA Summer Camp Princess and the Knights

37th Annual American Plains Artist Exhibit – Fort Concho

June 29th

BSA Summer Camp Princess and the Knights

Pirates and Mermaids Camp with Enchanted Parties – Sunset Mall Community Room

Register your kids for Pirates and Mermaids Camp with Enchanted Parties happening on June 29th. This event will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sunset Mall Community Room.

This camp costs $40. To register, contact 325-34-8483

37th Annual American Plains Artist Exhibit – Fort Concho

Cornhole Wednesdays – Whiskey River Saloon

June 30th

BSA Summer Camp Princess and the Knights – Ages 3 to 6

37th Annual American Plains Artist Exhibit – Fort Concho

Princess Camp with Enchanted Parties – Sunset Mall Community Room

Register your kids for Superhero Camp with Enchanted Parties happening on June 30th. This event will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sunset Mall Community Room.

This camp costs $40. To register, contact 325-34-8483

Raw 1899 features Bobby Whitlock – Raw 1899

To help kick off the Freedom Stroll in Downtown San Angelo, Singer, songwriter, and musician Bobby Whitlock will be showcasing his Post-Modern Expressionism art at Raw 1899.

Whitlock is an Ozona, Texas resident best known for being a member of the blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton. Whitlock co-wrote seven of the 124 tracks in the band’s critically acclaimed album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

This event is free to the public. Whitlock’s work will be on sale until July 25th.

Freedom Stroll – Downtown San Angelo

San Angelo will be celebrating our freedom this year with a Downtown Strong Freedom Stroll to celebrate the birth of our great nation’s independence. This is a fantastic experience for family and friends to enjoy the rich history and diversity of Downtown San Angelo on Thursday, June 30th from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Participating businesses and organizations may provide exclusive discounts, refreshments, or giveaways for guests. Concho Valley Transit District and Museum of Fine Arts have sponsored the Trolley transportation for those that do not want to walk.