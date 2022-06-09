SAN ANGELO, Texas – June has made its way into its third week in the Concho Valley as summer continues.

Check out what events are happening from June 11th through June 19th in and around San Angelo:

June 11th

Ella Saves the Oceans Project – Foster Communications Coliseum

Keep San Angelo Beautiful is teaming up with Ella Saves the Ocean Project to help recycle plastic bags. Starting at 7 a.m., anyone who brings at least 50 plastic bags will receive a reusable bag sponsored by Shelburne Financial Services.

The first five people to recycle 50 plastic bags will receive an Ella Saves The Oceans Project tote bag.

2nd Saturdays at the Railway Museum – Railway Museum of San Angelo

Join the Railway Museum of San Angelo at 10 a.m. for their monthly 2nd Saturday event.

Participants will be able to enjoy Living History Tours, view model train exhibits, rid a kids motorized train and a $5 treasure hunt. Admissions fees apply.

Along with their 2nd Saturday event, the Railway Museum will be unveiling their carefully designed and named fiberglass sheep, “SanAngeLoki”.

Storming Design will also be providing a $10 painting class from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the event. All supplies will be provided.

To register, visit the Storming Designs website.

Summer Sizzle BBQ Cookoff – Next Level

The Summer Sizzle Cookof will continue Saturday, Jun 11th with brisket, pork ribs and chicken.

Cooks will meet at 8:30 a.m.

Chicken turn-in will be at 12:30 p.m., ribs will follow at 2 p.m. and finally, brisket will be submitted at 3:30.

Calcutta will be at 4:30 p.m. with awards following at 6 p.m.

Besides the cook-offs, a washer tournament directed by Lone Star Shooters will also begin at 2 p.m.

To register visit the link provided:

https://tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations/Register.aspx?CompanyID=6862&GroupID=3187811&fbclid=IwAR0KaV289BmfU9qWIw62wRQ1jJ8oGDafmGYuRMO3W8cZWNI0mgGKancm5u0

Knickerbocker’s Annual Knicky Picky

Starting at 11 a.m. at the Knickerbocker Community Center, the annual Knickercocker’s Knocky Picky event will take place.

This year a BBQ and Cornhile tournament will be added along with live entertainment, bounce houses and more.

This event is a fundraiser to help raise money for the maintenance of the Knickerbocker Community Center.

Twelfth Night – Black Box Theatre – 7:30 p.m.

Twelfth Night, an annual production by Shakespeare on the Concho, will be hosting its final show on Saturday, June 11th in the Black Box Theatre.

Directed by Jon Mark Hogg, this PG-13 production features Viola who washes up on the shores in Illyria.

In an effort to survive, she disguises herself as a man and goes off to find work. Comedy ensues as love is misplaced, identities are mistaken, and fools are made out of the vainest of men! Be Theatre, San Angelo Performing Arts Center

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Be Theatre website.

Pulse Memorial Candlelight Vigil – 113 North Harrison

Open Arms will be hosting a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives and were injured during the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

This vigil will begin at 6 p.m. on June 11th at 113 North Harrison.

Remanence and Retrograde – Martial Pint

Join those at Martial Pint for a night of 80s and 90s alternative rock with Remanence and Retrograde from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

June 12th

2022 Texas Police Games

The 2022 Texas Police Games will begin at 8 a.m. on June 12th.

The Texas Police Athletic Federation selected San Angelo as this year’s host city for the police games.

Police from across the state of Texas will be in San Angelo competing in over 30 various sporting events.

The Police Games will be accruing from June 12th to June 19th.

Legendary Divas Drag Bingo – The House of FiFi Dubois

Join the House of FiFi Dubois and Open Arms for Drag Bingo on June 12th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There is single admission of $5 with $1 bingo tickets and $1 raffle tickets for door prizes. Table reservations are also available at $15 for two quests which include four cards, four guests with eight cards for $30, and eight guests with 16 cards for $80. Table reservations are not included in admission.

All proceeds will go to serve victims and survivors in the Concho Valley.

June 13th

2022 Texas Police Games

June 14th

2022 Texas Police Games

June 15th

2022 Texas Police Games

June 16th

2022 Texas Police Games

Young Professionals of San Angelo June Membership Mixer – Brinx Winery

Starting at 5:30 p.m at the Brix Winery the Young Professionals of San Angelo will be having their monthly membership mixer.

This month they will be spotlighting the Adult Protective Services Partners Board. This group will be raising awareness for Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

Members will be able to attend the event for free. The public is welcome to join those at the mixer for $10.

White Rose of Tejas – San Angelo Performing Arts Center

The community is invited to explore the cultural and social impact of Selena Quintanilla Perez on June 16th at 6:30 p.m.

How do we honor and memorialize icons? How does a community and demographic come terms with generational legacy, cultural impact, and what we learn about ourselves through her? San Angelo Perfoming Arts Center

Brewer’s Gathering – Plateau Brewing Company

Plateau Brewing Company will be hosting Brewer’s Gathering for pros and home brewers to share their beer creations., network and talk beer. Anyone wishing to participate in this event is welcome to join.

The Brewer’s Gathering will be taking place every third Thursday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Plateau Brewing Company’s head brewer will also be releasing a new IPA at each event.

June 17th

2022 Texas Police Games

4th Annual West Texas Tumbleweed Shop Hop – McNease Convention Center

San Angelo Symphony and Old Town Books Music Literature – Old Town Books

Old Town Books has teamed up with the San Angelo Symphony for Music in Literature presentations this June and July.

Join them on the patio of Old Town Books on June 17th from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for musical instrument demonstrations and a children’s book reading by a San Angelo Symphony member.

For additional information, please call us at 325-703-5151 or the Symphony office at 325-658-5877.

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Ghostbuster Afterlife

Check out the movie Ghostbuster Afterlife, presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

June 18th

2022 Texas Police Games

4th Annual West Texas Tumbleweed Shop Hop – McNease Convention Center

San Angelo Trade Days – Foster Communications Coliseum

4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration – Martin Luther King Junior Park 10 a.m. to

Paintbrush Alley Market Days After Dark – Paintbrush Alley

Local artists, makers and vendors will be set up at Paintbrush Alley, 33 West Twohig Ave, for Paintbrush After Dark.

Come join San Angelo locals from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dance Party – San Angelo Clubhouse

The San Angelo Clubhouse is opening its doors for a night of dancing and fun to help benefit Open Arms and the Space to be ME teen LGBT+ Support group.

This event is open to the public beginning at 8:30 p.m. till 10:30 p.m. on June 18th.

June 19th

2022 Texas Police Games

San Angelo Trade Days – Foster Communications Coliseum