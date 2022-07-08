SAN ANGELO, Texas – Check out what events are happening from July 11th through July 17th in San Angelo!

July 11th

Clay Throwing Mini-Mesters

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Education Studio is parterning up with the Concho Studio this summer for Clay Throwing Mini-Mesters.

Those the age of 11 to 15 will have great time learning throwing techniques on the potter’s wheel from Insrtuctor Kassie Dilwroth and JoElla Mendez.

This workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 11th, July 18th and July 25th.

For more information or to register visit the SAMFA website.

July 12th

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

From June 23rd through August 7th the 37th Annual American Plains Artist Juried Show and Sale will be on display at Fort Concho.

The opening reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. on June 23rd in the Quartermaster Building. Refreshments will be provided by Fiddle Fire Catering with entertainment by Dorthy Douthit.

This year the show will feature 76 paintings and sculptures from over 50 artists across the nation covering the people, natural beauty, and wildlife of the Great Plains.

All art is up for sale with proceeds benefiting the artist, Fort Concho, and the Amerian Plains Artist Association.

This show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

July 13th

Raw 1899 features Bobby Whitlock – Raw 1899

San Angelo, Singer, songwriter, and musician Bobby Whitlock will be showcasing his Post-Modern Expressionism art at Raw 1899.

Whitlock is an Ozona, Texas resident best known for being a member of the blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton. Whitlock co-wrote seven of the 124 tracks in the band’s critically acclaimed album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

This event is free to the public. Whitlock’s work will be on sale until July 25th. Raw 1899 is open from 4 p.m to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Chromatic Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

From July 7th through July 29th, Raw 1899 will be featuring the world of Molly Archer and her art show “Chromatic”.

Archer is known for creating significant works of art that show off brilliant colors and patterns through different experiments with brush techniques.

An open champagne reception will be Thursday, July 7th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 14th

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hold the Banjara Textiles and Jewelery from the Jerez Collection, Towards a 21 Century Abstration and New Gifts to the SAMFA Collection beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 14th with an opening reception.

More information on these exhibits can be found on the SAMFA website.

July 15th

Music in Literature – Old Town Books

Join the San Angelo Symphony and those at Old Town Books on July 15th at 11 a.m. to hear a Music in Literautre presentation of “Mr. Putter and Tabby Toot the Horn” by Cynthia Rylantl.

This event is open to the public.

For additional information, please call the Symphony office at 325-658-5877.

Clay and Play Movie Nights – Concho Clay

Those ages 14 to 18 are invited to chill at the Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every week will have a different movie theme along with a clay project.

Tickets are $15 with snacks provided.

Coming TOgether for the Common Good – YMCA

From 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on July 15th the YMCA will be pushing their limits for a purpose. Join the boot camp style event to help raise funds for the Uvalde Community.

All participants are asked to wear maroon in support of the town.

The suggested donation for the main gym is $5.

B.A.D. Improv – Be Theatre

The Be Theater will be presenting their B.A.D. Improv Summer Spectaculr on July 15th and 16th beginning at 8 p.m.

The night will be full of improv games, dancing and more.

General admission tickets are $10 whichincludes complimentary wine and beer.

This is for those ages 16 and up only.

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Space Jam A New Legacy

Check out the movie Space Jam A New Legacy presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

July 16th

Cactus Market Days: Fun in the Sun – 17 East Twohig

Local vendors will be set up at 17 East Twohig across from the Cactus Hotel for the monthly Cactus Market Days event.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. vendors, food trucks, automobiles and a DJ will be set up for the event.

July 17th

