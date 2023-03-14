SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — St. Patrick’s day is right around the corner so Concho Valley Homepage has collected a list of local events happening around San Angelo to help you celebrate!

Friday, March 17

Shamrock and Roll Downtown Strong Stroll

Local pubs, restaurants, and art galleries around downtown are open after hours to give San Angelo their best services. From 5 PM to 8 PM the Downtown Shamrock & Roll Stroll can be your guide to shopping.

Stroll guests receive a free ride on the Concho Valley Transit District trolley!

3 Session St Patrick’s Day Special – Strike it Rich Bingo

Join Strike it Rich Bingo for 3 sessions and 9 games at $750.Event starts at 6:30 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day at the Angry Cactus with all day drink specials such as a Irish Manhattan, Whisky Ginger and Green Beer. Irish food will feature a Ruben, Irish Nachos and Chef’s Scratch made Corn Beef and Cabbage.

St Patrick’s Day at The Tavern

Join the Chadbourne Tavern from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. for happy hour specials and free food from Lily’s Pizza. Featured Dj’s are Dj Hacker and Dj G8R and a live performance from Playground Fink.

Judson Cole Band

The Judson Cole Band will perform at City Limits at 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Martial Pints St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

This year’s shindig’ at the Martial Pint will feature live music, great food and a mechanical bull! Events start at 4 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day 5K

5K Themed Run! Open only to those with base access. Starts and ends on the Parade Field. Come dressed in all green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Free T-shirt to the first 30 participants who show up to the event. Awards go to first-place (male, female) runners!

If you have an event you want to be featured in this article, please contact us here.