SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many more events will be taking place in San Angelo as the month of February continues. Here is a look into some family fun and adult-only activities in the area.

San Angelo Stock Show

The San Angelo Stock Show will continue through the 20th of the month with many events on the agenda. Heifer and angora shows will start tomorrow, February 10th. Angora will continue on the 11th. Heifer shows will continue on the 13th. Gilts will begin on the 12th continuing through the 13th. More animals such as longhorn, rabbit, llama, and sheep will also be scheduled to show later in the month. For more information on the 2022 stock show or to view a detailed schedule please visit San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

Concho Clay Studio

Concho Clay Studio will be hosting their Valentine’s Day Pottery Date Night on February 11th and 12th starting at 6:00 p.m. Invite your significant other out for a two-hour pottery class that includes the clay and tools along with firing and glazing to help commemorate your night together. Appetizers and drinks will be provided through Helen’s Bistro and Bakery Chapter 2. Tickets are $125 per couple and can be purchased on the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts website. Please contact ariel.bowman@ceramics@samfa.org or call 325-653-333 for more information.

Downtown Strong Stroll: Forever Valentine

Join in the Downtown Strong Stroll: Forever Valentine on February 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Many businesses such as The Hive Creative Studio, Casa Decor, The Monk Art Gallery and Wine Bar, Michelle Cuevas Art Studio in the SA Cultural District, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, and Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria will be participating in the stroll. Enjoy dining, shopping and more through Downtown San Angelo. Guests are also welcome to join the Trolley Stroll Guides, which will provide history about downtown and special details about participating venues. Stroll Guides are sponsored by Concho Valley Transit District and San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. More information about the Downtown Strong Stroll can be found on the Downtown San Angelo website.

Railway Museum of San Angelo

The family can enjoy a day full of fun on the 2nd Saturday at the Railway Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Join Treasures History with Dr. Michael Powers, Living History tour guides, kid motorized train rides, a $5 treasure hunt and more on February 12th. More information about the event and the Railway Museum of San Angelo can be found at the Railway Museum of San Angelo website.

Story Time with Joe

Join Old Town Books on Saturday, February 12th, 19th and 26th for Story Time with Joe. Joe will be reading a book for a preschool intended audience at 11:00 a.m. inside by the fire or outdoors on the patio. Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Old Town Books will also be live streaming the story on their Facebook page.

San Angelo Comic-Con

Comic-Con will be at the Foster Communication Collesium from February 18th through 20th. Enjoy a couple of days out with the family in costume contests, trading cards, tabletop games, celebrity autograph sessions, celebrity panels and huge vendor selections. Some celebrity guests include Christiana Kelly, John Gremillion, Brittney Karbowski, Illuminatikittin and Scarlet Knight. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, please visit the San Angelo Comic Con website.

Downtown San Angelo: Armstrong and Backus Sheep Unveiling

A new sheep is getting introduced to the community at Armstrong and Backus on Friday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m. The company sponsored a sheep from Downtown San Angelo, Inc. Armstrong and Backus held a contest in the company to decide on the name and design of the new animal. Local artist Ashely Perales teamed up with design winner Marco Padilla to bring the design to life. Michelle Borner won the naming contest, giving the sheep the name “Ba-baa-backus”. There are currently 101 sheep spread out in San Angelo, with 12 more in progress. By adding a new sheep to the community, we are able to continue the traditions and symbolic history of San Angelo.

West Texas Tattoo Convention

The Trufant Bros are teaming up with SIN Ultra Vodka to present eh 13th Annual West Texas Tattoo Convention at Foster Communications Coliseum on February 25th, 26th and 27th. Some of the best tattoo artists from around the world will be at the event. Tickets for the event can be bought on the Stub Wire website.

Rob Schneider: “I Have Issues” Tour

Comedian Rob Schneider will be presenting his “I Have Issues” Tour in San Angelo at eh Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall at 7:00 p.m. February 26th. Schneider is a three-time Emmy nominated writer for SNL and the first actor to have ever written, produced, starred in, directed and financed an entire season of a television show for his Netflix docu-series “Real Rob”. Tickets for the show can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.