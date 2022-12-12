SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ramp up your Christmas spirit by joining in at one of these events happening in San Angelo!
Here is what’s happening in San Angelo from Dec. 13 through Dec. 18:
Dec. 13
Art Cart – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Art Cart will be out and open for free to all ages to enjoy at the Tom Green County Library.
Dec. 15
Hank the Cowdog’s Holiday Non-Profit Day Sing-A-Long
- Join Hank the Cowdog’s Non-Profit Day Sing-A-Long at Heritage Park in downtown San Angelo at 10 a.m.
Downtown Strong Holiday Stroll
- Dozens of businesses and art galleries will have their doors open to those participating in the Downtown Strong: Holiday Stroll in downtown San Angelo on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. Those in the community are invited to enjoy hot chocolate, discounts, sweets, pictures with Santa and even a ride on the Concho Valley Transit Trolley.
1st annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Local artists, students and staff will be selling Christmas artwork during the first annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Love. St. in the Concho Clay Studio.
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.
- The Angelo Civic Theatre presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical beginning Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. This show is a stage adaptation that features 17 Irving Berlin songs. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Angelo Civic Theatre website.
Dec. 16
1st annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Live Nativity Scene – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“Comfort & Joy” a Christmas Jazz Concert
- On Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. there will be a “Comfort & Joy” Christmas Jazz Concert at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. During this event saxophonist and composer, Tom Braxton will be performing alongside vocalist Andrea Wallace. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased on the Christian House of Prayer website.
The Nutcracker – 7 p.m.
- The Ballet San Angelo’s Nutcracker, choreographed by Artistic Director Erin Lane is back and hitting the stage in the Murphey Performance Hall on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The show can also be seen on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. This fresh and fun take on the classic Tchaikovsky Ballet will feature live music by the Nutcracker Orchestra, hand-painted backdrops, exceptional dancers and more. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
1st annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Santa Saturday – Toys for Tots
- Stadium Park will be presenting and hosting its first annual Santa Saturdays every Saturday through Dec. 24. Every Saturday there will be a different local youth-oriented non-profit organization present with Santa, picture opportunities and gift-wrapping stations that serve as fundraising opportunities for these organizations. Stadium Parks will also be donating $500 to the local non-profit organization for the day. Those in attendance can also win prizes donated by Stadium Park merchants every Saturday.
- On Dec. 17 Toys for Tots will be at Stadium Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Santa to help celebrate Christmas and wrap gifts.
Christmas at Concho Crossings – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Japanese Club
- Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday Story-Time and Crafts
- All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.
The Nutcracker – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Live Nativity Scene – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Christmas Chorus
- Celebrate Christmas with your friends and the San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Chorus at the First United Methodist Church of San Angelo on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. for a Christmas concert. Admission to the annual concert is free.
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 2 p.m.
The Nutcracker – 2 p.m.
San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Christmas Chorus – 5 p.m.
Live Nativity Scene – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Did we miss an event? Let us know by clicking here!