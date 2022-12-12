SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ramp up your Christmas spirit by joining in at one of these events happening in San Angelo!

Here is what’s happening in San Angelo from Dec. 13 through Dec. 18:

Dec. 13

Art Cart – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Art Cart will be out and open for free to all ages to enjoy at the Tom Green County Library.

Dec. 15

Hank the Cowdog’s Holiday Non-Profit Day Sing-A-Long

Join Hank the Cowdog’s Non-Profit Day Sing-A-Long at Heritage Park in downtown San Angelo at 10 a.m.

Downtown Strong Holiday Stroll

Dozens of businesses and art galleries will have their doors open to those participating in the Downtown Strong: Holiday Stroll in downtown San Angelo on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. Those in the community are invited to enjoy hot chocolate, discounts, sweets, pictures with Santa and even a ride on the Concho Valley Transit Trolley.

1st annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local artists, students and staff will be selling Christmas artwork during the first annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Love. St. in the Concho Clay Studio.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

The Angelo Civic Theatre presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical beginning Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. This show is a stage adaptation that features 17 Irving Berlin songs. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Angelo Civic Theatre website.

Dec. 16

1st annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live Nativity Scene – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Comfort & Joy” a Christmas Jazz Concert

On Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. there will be a “Comfort & Joy” Christmas Jazz Concert at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. During this event saxophonist and composer, Tom Braxton will be performing alongside vocalist Andrea Wallace. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased on the Christian House of Prayer website.

The Nutcracker – 7 p.m.

The Ballet San Angelo’s Nutcracker, choreographed by Artistic Director Erin Lane is back and hitting the stage in the Murphey Performance Hall on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The show can also be seen on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. This fresh and fun take on the classic Tchaikovsky Ballet will feature live music by the Nutcracker Orchestra, hand-painted backdrops, exceptional dancers and more. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17

1st annual Concho Clay Christmas Sale – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa Saturday – Toys for Tots

Stadium Park will be presenting and hosting its first annual Santa Saturdays every Saturday through Dec. 24. Every Saturday there will be a different local youth-oriented non-profit organization present with Santa, picture opportunities and gift-wrapping stations that serve as fundraising opportunities for these organizations. Stadium Parks will also be donating $500 to the local non-profit organization for the day. Those in attendance can also win prizes donated by Stadium Park merchants every Saturday.

On Dec. 17 Toys for Tots will be at Stadium Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Santa to help celebrate Christmas and wrap gifts.

Christmas at Concho Crossings – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Japanese Club

Have an interest in the Japanese language, food and culture? Join the discussion in the lobby of the Stephens Central Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday Story-Time and Crafts

All ages are welcome to join Saturday Story-Time and Crafts at the Stephens Central Library at 2 p.m. in the Story Room. Stories are targeted for pre-k through second graders.

The Nutcracker – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Live Nativity Scene – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Christmas Chorus

Celebrate Christmas with your friends and the San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Chorus at the First United Methodist Church of San Angelo on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. for a Christmas concert. Admission to the annual concert is free.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas – 2 p.m.

The Nutcracker – 2 p.m.

San Angelo Men’s A Cappella Christmas Chorus – 5 p.m.

Live Nativity Scene – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Did we miss an event? Let us know by clicking here!