SAN ANGELO, Texas – Schools might be starting this week, but there is still plenty to do in San Angelo!

Here is what’s happening from August 16th through 21st:

August 16th

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting the Banjara Textiles and Jewelry from the Jerez Collection, Towards a 21 Century Abstraction, and New Gifts to the SAMFA Collection.

More information on these exhibits can be found on the SAMFA website.

August 17th

Doylene Land Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

Raw 1899 will be hosting artwork by Doylene Land from August 4th to August 26th.

Land’s artwork is inspired by the wide open spaces in West Texas.

“The area’s desert environment, vast sky, and passing clouds have mesmerized me since childhood,” she says. “I find the ephemeral cloud formations often imitate features in the landscape and, at times, the colors of the sky unfathomable. I am particularly captivated by the flat, stark horizon.”

Land received her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Art Education and Master of Fine Arts Degree in Education before working with blind individuals in multiple capacities for 20 years.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

August 18th

August 19th

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Clifford the Big Red Dog

Check out the movie Clifford the Big Red Dog presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

August 20th

Suez Shrine Gun and Knife Show – McNease Convention Center

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 20th and 21st the Suex Shrine Gun and Knife Show will be held at the McNease Convention Center. There will be a Grand Gun Sportman’s Giveaway Raffle, 50 firearms, and 25 sports items. Raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100.

Admission is $7, free for children 10 and under and all uniformed military or law enforcement personnel.

Dog Days of Summer ’22 – The House of FiFi Dubois

The House of FiFi Dubois will be hosting the Dog Days of Summer ’22, benefiting Cassie’s Place Rescue from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 20th.

There is a $20 cover charge at the door. A walking taco bar and raffle prizes will be at the event along with music from The Selfless Lovers and Drawing A Blank.

August 21st

Suez Shrine Gun and Knife Show – McNease Convention Center

