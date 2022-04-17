SAN ANGELO, Texas – Even though the San Angelo Rodeo has come to an end, there is still plenty of things to do in and around San Angelo!

April 18, 2022

Ceramics Exhibit: Transcendent

A ceramic exhibit by Angelo State Alumni Horacio Casillas will be on display until Wednesday, April 20th.

The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Carr Education Fine-Arts building in gallery 193.

History of San Angelo Amateur Radio

The San Angelo Amateur Radio Club will be giving a presentation on the History of San Angelo Amateur Radio at the Tom Green County Central Library. There will be exhibits of artifacts, photos, articles and a reception that will follow. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

April 20, 2022

Remembering Local Newspapermen – J Marvin Hunter and his Frontier Times

Those at Fort Concho welcome the public to join them in an education bring-your-own lunch lecture. The event will begin at 12 p.m. in the Fort Concho Stables.

Mesquite Trio Concert

The Angelo State’s Mesquite Trio Band will be performing on Wednesday, April 20th in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, Eldon Black Recital Hall.

Dr. Constance Kelley, Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, and Dr. Janelle Ott will play pieces such as Nina’s Lullaby by Marc Mellits, Trialogando by Nilo Velarde and Cane River Fantasy by Joe Alexander.

More information on this concert can be found on the Angelo State Events Calendar.

April 21, 2022

U.S. Cavalry Association Regional Competition

Fort Concho will be hosting its annual U.S. Cavalry Association Regional Competition, under the rules and guidelines of the United States Cavalry Association. This event will take place on the fort grounds from April 21st to 23rd.

The public is welcome to watch this free event featuring competitions like military horsemanship, combat horsemanship, jumping, pistol and saber.

For more information, visit the USCA website.

Speaker Series – Dr. Michael Powers

Dr. Michael Powers will be presenting a Knights and Barons: The Great Southwest Railroad Stike of 1886 presentation at the Railway Museum of San Angelo on April 21st at 5:30 p.m.

ASU Planetarium: Cosmic Journey

The Angelo State Planetarium is presenting a Cosmic Journey show at 7 p.m. on April 21st.

There is an admission fee of $3 for adults. Children, senior citizens and active military will be charged $2. ASU staff, faculty and students receive free entry.

More information can be found on the Angelo State Planetarium website.

April 22, 2022

Yesterday & Today

Join others at the Murphey Performance Hall for a Beatles tribute and audience-driven performance.

Before the performance, which begins at 7 p.m., and during intermission, the audience will be able to request Beatles songs. The band will then create their set to help celebrate the music of the beloved band.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

April 23, 2022

Rodney Carrington: Let Me In!

One of the top 10 grossing comedians, Rodney Carrington, will be performing at the Murphey Performance Hall at 7 p.m.

Carrington has been traveling as a comedian since his major comedy CD hit “Hanging With Rodney” in 1998. He has had 9 other top 10 comedy albums since then.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Frontier Day

Join Fort Concho from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. as they celebrate Frontier day on Saturday, April 23rd.

Bring the whole family out for some Concho Cowboy Company gunfights, Living-History, and live entertainment. This event is free to the public.

For more information or to see what all can be expected, visit the Fort Concho website.

Paint in the Park

Join the Blackshear Heights Family and Pearson’s Painting LLC. to help paint the basketball courts, gazebo and pavilion at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on April 23rd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spend the day not only restoring a court of San Angelo park but also playing kickball, sack-racing, checking out the car show and even shopping at some local vendors.