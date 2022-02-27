SAN ANGELO, Texas – As February comes to an end in 2022, new events begin to make their way into everyone’s calendars for the month of March. Here are some events taking place in San Angelo that will be fun for the whole family or a fun time out for the adults.

The Simon and Garfunkel Show

Grab your dancing shoes and head to the Murphey Performance Hall on March 3rd for the Simon and Garfunkel Story tour. Follow the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel with their music through a concert-style theater show. Listen to a full band perform Simon and Garfunkel’s hit songs including ‘Bridge over Troubled Water’ and ‘Mrs. Robinson’. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Brews, Ewes, and BBQ

Saturday, March 5th starting at 11:00 a.m., Downtown San Angelo Incorporated will be hosting Brews, Ewes and BBQ along the Concho River. The public is welcome to come out to 111 Veteran’s Dr to watch as the brisket, chicken, ribs and lamb cook-offs take place along with the Kids Que Cook-off of hamburgers and pork chops. Live music, craft vendors and entertainment will all be present at the event.

Healthy Hearts, Early Starts

Join the YMCA and Junior League of San Angelo on March 5th to help children learn about better nutritional and physical health. Five stations will be set up for participating kids with information and activities to help increase the awareness of a healthy lifestyle. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. For more information, visit the YMCA website.

1st year Anniversary Fashion Show and Live Music

Texas Angel’s Boutique is celebrating its first year anniversary in San Angelo with a fashion show and live music on March 5th starting at 6:00 p.m. Come enjoy free music by Noah Smith, the fashion show in the courtyard, a giveaway, free margaritas and more at Warehouse 150.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

Get the whole family together for a show at the Cirque Italia Water Circus from March 10th through March 13th. Let the performers take you back to with muscles cars, drive-in theaters and sock hops. The circus will be at Sunset Mall. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Cirque Italia website.

2nd Saturday at the Railway Museum

Head out to the Railway Museum of San Angelo for a family fun day. Kids can enjoy a day full of fun on the 2nd Saturday at the Railway Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Join Treasures History with Dr. Michael Powers, Living History tour guides, kid motorized train rides, a $5 treasure hunt and more on March 12th. More information about the event and the Railway Museum of San Angelo can be found at the Railway Museum of San Angelo website.

Tracking History ages 11-15 and 7-10

Kids ages 11-15 can also participate in the secrets of the old-timey railroad with the San Angelo Railway Museum on March 14th and March 16th for those ages 7-10. Kids will be able to about life on the tracks along with tools used and more. For more information or to purchase a session for your child, visit the San Angelo Railway Museum website.