SAN ANGELO, Texas – June is wrapping up in San Angelo as everyone begins to count down the days until July 4th.

Take a look into what is happening in July!

July 1st

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

From June 23rd through August 7th the 37th Annual American Plains Artist Juried Show and Sale will be on display at Fort Concho.

The opening reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. on June 23rd in the Quartermaster Building. Refreshments will be provided by Fiddle Fire Catering with entertainment by Dorthy Douthit.

This year the show will feature 76 paintings and sculptures from over 50 artists across the nation covering the people, natural beauty, and wildlife of the Great Plains.

All art is up for sale with proceeds benefiting the artist, Fort Concho, and the Amerian Plains Artist Association.

This show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Raw 1899 features Bobby Whitlock – Raw 1899

To help kick off the Freedom Stroll in Downtown San Angelo, Singer, songwriter, and musician Bobby Whitlock will be showcasing his Post-Modern Expressionism art at Raw 1899.

Whitlock is an Ozona, Texas resident best known for being a member of the blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton. Whitlock co-wrote seven of the 124 tracks in the band’s critically acclaimed album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

This event is free to the public. Whitlock’s work will be on sale until July 25th. Raw 1899 is open from 4 p.m to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Stolen Art – The Coop Gallery

The Coop Gallery will host a free art show titled “Stolen Art” to explore the concepts of copyright and fair use concepts.

The artists featured in this show will be James Gibson and Kat Truth om June 30, 2022, through July 2, 2022.

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Eternals

Check out the movie Eternals presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

July 2nd

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

Raw 1899 features Bobby Whitlock – Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

US Naval Cadet Recruit

Christoval VFD Firecracker 5K and 1-mile Fun Run, Walk and Bike – Christoval Park

Late registration from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.. Registration is $40 day of. The bike ride begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run/walk starts at 9 a.m. The awards will be at 10:30 a.m. Christoval Volunteer Fire Department Annual BBQ will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stolen Art – The Coop Gallery

July 3rd

A Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks – Bill Aylor, Junior Memorial Riverstage

Gates open at 7 p.m. General Admission is free – VIP tables are available for purchase at (325) 655-2345 or by visiting the San Angelo LIVE! website.

Fireworks begin at 9:05 p.m. Music will be by the San Angelo Community Band and the Chicago Tribute Authority.

After party will conclude at 11 p.m.

July 4th

The Wall 4th of July Parade – Wall, Texas

The celebration begins at 10 a.m.

A Holiday Salutes at Fort Concho – Fort Concho

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fort Concho will be celebrating the nation’s 246th birthday with tons of events and hourly firing of artillery.

Lake Nasworthy Nights 2022 Fireworks – Launched from the dam across from Goodfellow Recreation Camp

Christoval Fireworks – Toenail Trial baseball field

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

July 5th

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Conch

July 6th

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Conch

July 7th

Chromatic Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

From July 7th through July 29th, Raw 1899 will be featuring the world of Molly Archer and her art show “Chromatic”.

Archer is known for creating significant works of art that show off brilliant colors and patterns through different experiments with brush techniques.

An open champagne reception will be Thursday, July 7th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Parker McCollum – Bill Aylor Sr. Riverstage

July 8th

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Conch

Raw 1899 features Bobby Whitlock – Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chromatic Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Clay and Play Movie Night – Concho Clay

Those ages 14 to 18 are invited to chill at the Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every week will have a different movie theme along with a clay project.

Tickets are $15 with snacks provided.

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Eternals

Check out the movie Eternals presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

July 9th

Gun and Blade Show – Foster Communications Coliseum

Head out to Foster Communications Coliseum for the Gun and Blade Show presented by Silver Spur Trade Shows Incorporated.

Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $4.99 for adults, $3.99 for active military or NRA members with ID. Children 12 and under will get in free. Admissions are cash only.

Greater San Angelo Craft Guild Show – Wells Fargo Pavilion

The Greater San Angelo Craft Guild Show will be taking place at the Wells Fargo Pavilion on the fairgrounds on July 9th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is welcome to partake in lectures, demonstrations, workshops, exhibits, fairs, and tours.

Christmas in July Summer Market – First Financial Pavilion

The Christmas in July Summer Market will be taking place at the First Financial Pavilion on the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of the Greater San Angelo Craft Guild Show. Over 50 handmade and local vendors will be on-site to sell their crafts and items.

Raw 1899 features Bobby Whitlock – Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chromatic Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 10th

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Conch

Gun and Blade Show – Foster Communications Coliseum