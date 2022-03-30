SAN ANGELO, Texas – March is coming to an end but things are just starting to pick up in San Angelo. Between the rodeo, carnival, and concerts, there is plenty for the whole family to do through the month of April.

West Wonder Art Show and Sale

Starting at 4 p.m. on March 31st, Raw1899 will be hosting their West Wonder Art Show and Sale that features Jean N. Cornell. The Texas-based photographer’s Opening Reception starts March 31st with the exhibit continuing through April 30th. Cornell says that this exhibit “pays homage to a timeless way of life in the West,” but “breaks with typical Western art.”

Raw1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

San Angelo Chamber Music Series: Joshua Diaz in Recital with Adam Torrez

Homegrown musicians Joshua Diaz and Adam Torrez will be collaborating for a San Angelo Chamber Music Series concert that is free to the public. Join opera singer Diaz and pianist and conductor Torrez for music pieces such as Neapolitan songs, Ukrainian solo pieces for piano and music arranged by Diaz from Mexico. The concert will be at the Murphey Performance Hall at 6:30 on April 1st. For more information visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Mama Mia! at the Be Theatre

Grab your dancing shoes and warm up your vocals for a night of singing and dancing with the Be Theatre cast of “Mama Mia!” from April 1st through April 24th. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Concert in the Yard

The Chicken Farm is hosting its season opener with a Concert in the Yard. On Friday, April 1st Don Gabbert with the Blackwood Boys will take the stage at 6 p.m. with some blues, Celtic and folk music. RETROGRADE will follow at 7 p.m. with rock and pop music. This event is free to the public. Those that attend the concert are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic baskets. For more information, visit the Discover San Angelo website.

Rodeo Carnival

Load the kids up and head out to the fairgrounds at Foster Collusion for the Western Shamrock Carnival that opens on April 1st and will continue through April 17th. Enjoy amusements rides, funnel cake, games and more. One-day unlimited ride armbands will be $35 Monday through Friday and $50 on Saturday, Sunday and Good Friday.

There is also an entrance fee at the gate to enter the fairgrounds. Those that have purchased an unlimited ride armband or have a rodeo ticket will be admitted for free. The entrance fee for adults is $8 and $5 for children 11 and under.

San Angelo Rodeo

The San Angelo rodeo will have its first PRCA performance on Friday, April 1st beginning at 7:30 p.m. Those in attendance will be able to watch a section of Steer Wrestling, Team Ropping, Bareback Riding, Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, and Barrel Racing. Showtimes and ticket prices are as listed below:

Friday, April 1st – 7:30 p.m. $15.50

Saturday, April 2nd – 1:30 p.m. $12.50

Saturday, April 2nd – 7:30 p.m. $20.50

Sunday, April 3rd – 2 p.m. $12.50

Thursday, April 7th – 7:30 p.m. $10.50

Friday, April 8th – 7:30 p.m. $15.50

Saturday, April 9th – 1 p.m. $12.50

Saturday, April 9th – 7:30 p.m. $20.50

Concho Education Federal Credit Union Xtreme Bulls – Sunday, April 10th – 2 p.m. $15.50

Military Appreciation – Wednesday, April 13th – 7:30 p.m. $10.50

Thursday, April 14th – $10.50

PRCA Finals – Friday, April 15th – 7:30 p.m. $25.50

Cinch Chute-Out – Saturday, April 16th – 7:30 p.m. $30.50

Tickets are available for purchase on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo website.

Rodeo Parade

Help kick off the San Angelo Rodeo with the annual rodeo parade that is taking place on April 2nd starting at 10 a.m. Get the family together and find a spot downtown to see floats, tractors, cars, bands and more. If you can not get out to see the parade, there is no worry. KLST-TV and KSAN-TV will be airing the parade live with Carolyn McEnrue and Nick Baker.

Children’s Story Time with Joe!

After watching the San Angelo Rodeo Parade, take the kids over to Old Town Books located at 506 S. Chadbourne St. for storytime with Joe. Starting at 11 a.m., Joe will read a preschool-age children’s book to those at the store and on Facebook live. Joe will be reading a children’s book every Saturday through the month of April.

Spring Market

If you are looking for some time to spend with your friends or significant other head out to the Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria and Taproom for their Spring Market. On Saturday, April 2nd, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Firehouse will host several small business vendors and live music.

Lakeview Mariachi Spring Concert

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the state-winning Lakeview Mariachi band from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Riverstage for a free end-of-the-year concert. The parents of the musicians will be selling the band’s t-shirts, decals and hotdogs to help raise funds for future events and competitions.

June 25, 1876: Major Reno asked “Where’s Custer?” – Fort Concho Speaker Series

Join historians and others looking to learn more about history at Fort Concho Stables 12 for a lunchtime lecture. Be sure to bring your lunch. The lecture will begin at 12 p.m. and is expected to conclude at 1 p.m. For more information call: 325-657-4441.

Downtown Strong Stroll ART WALK

Head downtown for an Art Walk as part of April’s Downtown Strong stroll. On Friday, April 1st, businesses such as Casa Décor, Cowboy-UP Chocolate’s Raw1899, and Studio Rio will all be participating in this month’s stroll. Check out the business that makes up Downtown San Angelo along with artwork from artists that are from San Angelo and other areas. This stroll will start at 5 p.m. and will include free rides on the Concho Valley Transit District Trolley.

Auto Show Calendar Shoot and Market

While you are at the Downtown Strong Stroll, head to Paint Brush Alley from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to check out a car show, chow down on some delicious food truck creations, and browse through vendors that will be at the event.

South Pacific

On Friday, April 8th at 7 p.m. the Murphey Performance Hall will be hosting the Pulitzer Prize-winning show “South Pacific”. Take your seat at the theatre and watch as love in two affairs transcends the reality of life around World War II. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website.

Jason Gray – Outdoor Christian Concert at 29 N Oakes St

The First Christian Church will be hosting Christian artist Jason Gray for a community concert located in The Backyard of the church for Palm Sunday at 9 a.m. The concert will be free to the public with suggested canned food donations.