SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Every year in December, a colorful array of lights is mounted on the banks of the Concho River to dazzle the Concho Valley’s Christmas connoisseurs. But how do they get there every year, and who puts them up?

A very merry origin story

The tour is put on annually by the Concho Christmas Celebration, a nonprofit organization based in San Angelo that’s responsible for many of the town’s most popular Christmas events, including the Lights of Christmas Parade and Community Tree Lighting Ceremony.

According to the Concho Christmas Celebration website, the lights tour began in 1994 as a walking tour at El Paseo de Santa Angela, an iconic venue in San Angelo that had its construction fully completed in 1995 but was being used for events ahead of schedule. The tour wouldn’t stay a walking tour for long, though, as by 1996, an opportunity to expand the celebration shifted its focus to driving and gave it a new home along River Concho Drive.

The tour would pick up new attractions over the years, sporting seven major lighted scenes and 12 minor ones alongside 24 lighted angels, 46 lighted decorations, 36 sponsor Christmas cards and over 2 million lights by 1997. The tour added the “Tunnel of Lights,” one of the celebration’s most recognizable showstopper displays, to its repertoire in December 2001. The organization would later complete its “The Twelve Days of Christmas” collection in 2006 with the purchase of “Two Turtle Doves, Three French Hens, Nine Ladies Dancing, Eight Maids a Milking and the Twelve Drummers.”

The community would also partner with the Concho Christmas Celebration on several occasions to produce the tour we see today. In 1998, community radio station KCSA-97.1 FM — originally KCSA 95.7 FM when the partnership was first struck — would provide the event with a stream of holiday music for tour-goers to tune in to as they watched the lights before beginning to include music from the 1950s and concerts by the San Angelo Symphony and Angelo State University Chorus in 2007.

Other partnerships include the San Angelo Lizards’ “Run Rudolph Run,” a non-competitive run through the light display that first started in 2006, and a live nativity scene presentation that was started in 2007 by the First Christian Church.

Nowadays, the Tour of Lights is a 2.5-mile driving tour that incorporates over 3 million lights into its festive array. It has become a holiday tradition for many Concho Valley residents far and wide to enjoy, with many braving the cold winter weather just for a chance to sing Christmas carols and go on hayrides through the shining show.

How are the lights put up?

With millions of lights needing to go up each year, one can imagine that it’s no small task to get the tour ready for the public. Thankfully, there’s been help from an unexpected source: the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Each year when it’s time to put up the light displays, the Concho Christmas Celebration works in partnership with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to transport inmates from the Daniel Webster Wallace Unit located just an hour away from San Angelo in Colorado City, Texas. Once brought to San Angelo, the inmates set to work setting up the lights, usually beginning work in early November. In exchange for their help, the inmates are fed a meal in the afternoon.

“We have a warden and a captain and a sergeant who are very helpful,” Jovan Pickett, event coordinator of the Concho Christmas Celebration, said. “We bus the inmates in every day from Colorado City to help install the light scenes.”

The Concho Christmas Celebration’s working relationship with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has lasted for a long time.

“We have a longstanding partnership with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” Pickett said. “We work with them every year.”

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice isn’t the only group offering the Concho Christmas Celebration a helping hand, however. San Angelo locals, be they business owners, families or just individual residents, also come together to help get the Tour of Lights off the ground each year through donations and sponsorships.

According to Pickett, many businesses and families help fund the tour by buying the iconic greeting cards that line the lefthand side of the tour and paying to have them put there each year. According to Pickett, there are currently 80 of these colossal cards that generate a total of $80,000 to be put toward tour expenses.

Meanwhile, some residents who live along the Concho River offer to donate some electricity to help mitigate the costs further. Other residents volunteer their time to help run the tour’s entrance, giving tour-goers candy canes and other goodies for taking the time to see the sights.

The community’s contributions are part of what makes the tour possible. Being a nonprofit organization means that the Concho Christmas Celebration can’t generate income on its own to help afford the thousands of dollars in costs, be they from the monumental electricity bill — which was $17,000 in 2022, according to Pickett — or from the oft-needed replacement of burnt-out or broken lights.

“Light scenes are very expensive,” Pickett said. “The smallest ones are at least $3,000, and the giant ones are over $20,000.”

So, what’s new this year?

2023 marks the Tour of Lights’ 30th anniversary, and the Concho Christmas Celebration is doing a few things to celebrate. For starters, the organization has successfully gotten a local holiday of its own during the Nov. 21 City Council Meeting, officially proclaiming Dec. 2, 2023, to be Concho Christmas Celebration Day,

As for the tour itself, a new selfie station has been installed that allows sightseers to become an angel with wings made of lights for a seriously shiny holiday photo. Additionally, a primary sponsorship from Chick-fil-A means that the first 28,000 people to go through the tour this year will get a gift card for the fast food chain’s famous food.

The festivities aren’t without a bah-humbug problem, though. Due to the ongoing repairs being done to the South Oakes Street bridge, the tour had to be rerouted from its usual course. Below is the recommended route for this year’s tour:

Christmas light tour re-route map

With 30 years now under its belt, the Concho Christmas Celebration is looking forward to serving the San Angelo community for even longer.

“I want to thank San Angelo and all the surrounding communities for making the light tour a part of their family traditions year after year,” Pickett said. “It’s a joy for us to bring this event it the community, and we look forward to many more years.”

The 2023 Tour of Lights will last from Dec. 2 through to Dec. 31 and will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For those who wish to donate, please the Concho Christmas Celebration’s online donation portal.