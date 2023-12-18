SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner, which means that certain City offices and operations will be closed to observe the festivities. But what’s closing, and how might the closures affect your holiday plans?

City office closures

According to the City of San Angelo, City operations will be closed on Dec. 25-26 for the Christmas holidays. Afterward, City operations will remain open until the next closure on Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.

Among the offices closed on these days are the following:

San Angelo Animal Shelter

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

McNease Convention Center, Municipal Court

Parks and Recreation offices

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Water billing offices

Services and other closures

Other offices and services are also scheduled to close on certain days for the holidays. Here are those listed by the City alongside their respective delays or closures: