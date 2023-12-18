SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Christmas and New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner, which means that certain City offices and operations will be closed to observe the festivities. But what’s closing, and how might the closures affect your holiday plans?
City office closures
According to the City of San Angelo, City operations will be closed on Dec. 25-26 for the Christmas holidays. Afterward, City operations will remain open until the next closure on Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Among the offices closed on these days are the following:
- San Angelo Animal Shelter
- Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices
- San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
- McNease Convention Center, Municipal Court
- Parks and Recreation offices
- Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
- Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
- Water billing offices
Services and other closures
Other offices and services are also scheduled to close on certain days for the holidays. Here are those listed by the City alongside their respective delays or closures:
- Trash services: Delayed by one day for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
- Women, Infants & Children: closed Dec. 25-26 as well as Jan. 1.
- Fort Concho: It and its visitor center will be closed on Dec. 25-26 as well as Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Apart from the closures, Fort COncho will be open during its regular business hours.
- Concho Valley PAWS: Will be open with special holiday hours of noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 19-21 and 27-29. Offices will be closed Dec. 22-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2. Normal operation hours of noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays will resume Wednesday, Jan. 3.