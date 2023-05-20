SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tom Green County residents have voiced fear and concern after receiving their 2023 appraisals which have skyrocketed from the previous year. Many have a big question: How can local officials address the crisis?

Unfortunately, the answer is not a lot. When asked what local officials could do to alleviate the high appraisals, both San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter and Tom Green County Judge, Lane Carter indicated they could not do much.

Mayor Gunter has been talking with State Representative Drew Darby, SAISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff and Judge Carter about the crisis most property owners face. According to Mayor Gunter, local officials have been looking into whether another process exists to lower the appraisals. After many conversations with Darby, Gunter said citizens should take advantage of the existing process, protesting their individual appraisals. Individual notices of protests are due 30 days after the mailing date of the appraisal notice.

Gunter believes this process is unfair to citizens because few know how to go in and protest or what is required to ‘fight that fight.’

“We do have a right to be angry,” said Gunter, “The system does not seem to work. I don’t understand the system that’s in place where they appraise it really high, and you get to negotiate it down, and if you’re a good negotiator, you might do a better job at it.”

In one of the mayor’s own properties, her appraisal went up from $4,000 to over $1 million for a building she said has not been worked on in over 40 years and does not even have air conditioning or heating.

“It is not justifiable, and other citizens have found the same kind of scenarios,” said Gunter.

Another big question many citizens have is how and why appraisals skyrocketed this year. According to Gunter, Tom Green County has a primarily agricultural-based economy that has suffered for the last two years due to drought. This is unlike surrounding counties with booming metropolises, such as Travis County or the oil and gas industry in Midland County. Mayor Gunter said that despite this, the State Comptroller believes that Tom Green County has been under-appraising properties for the past two years.

“We understand Texas has had a robust economy, but our economy out here is based off of agriculture. We haven’t had a good cotton crop in two years now,” said Gunter. ” There’s pressure on this county as well as many other counties, 150, as Drew Darby said, counties that are experiencing the same stress on their citizens, meaning very high evaluations, out of context seemingly.”

Mayor Gunter said outside of protesting individual appraisals, she recommends contacting the State Comptroller in any way you can to express your concerns because there is not much she, Judge Carter, or Rep. Darby have the power to change.

“We’ve got to be vocal, all of us as individuals, ” said Gunter, “I, as the Mayor, the city council, the city hall and the people employed here have no authority at all on the appraisals.”

Gunter said those who can do something about the dramatic and abrupt increase in appraisals are the Attorney General, State Comptroller, State Legislator and State Senator. However, it will be at least two years before this can be addressed because the Texas Legislature only meets every two years unless a special session is held.

“Let them know and understand the pain. There is a lot of pain here, ” said Gunter, “These appraisals have created stress in people’s lives because they know they do not have the money to pay for these.”