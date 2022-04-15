Those old beat up leather boots or that felt hat left to collect dust waiting for its time to shine at the rodeo are just a small part of Western fashion that has survived the test of time.

Western fashion makes its first appearances in the Wild West. A time defined by outlaws, cowboys, ranchers, shootouts and heavy dust storms. With the changing of the decades western fashion has evolved to meet the needs of each generation having started as practical work wear to a more formal and elaborately decorated dress that we tend to see today.

Here in San Angelo it is still a large part of our culture most notably during the 1950s-1970s with our Miss Wool of America Pageant.

A key staple in western wear began with functionality, such as the hat. In the time of the Wild West a bowler hat was most common for being known to stay on better and longer while riding a horse but was quickly replaced by what we still see to this day, the Stetson hat.

We had the opportunity to talk to vendors at the Stock Show and Rodeo about their thoughts on Western fashion. One of the creators and owners of Black Angus Ranchwear talked to us about their designs, “We try to appeal to Ranch Families, I try to stay real classic with my shirts but I think western wear has evolved and you’ve got people who like the classic and retro is coming back, with their shirts that were neon…I think barriers are meant to be broken.”

Black Angus Ranchwear booth

Desperado Divas owner, Mackynzie Evans said, “My opinion of western fashion is that it has changed from year to year. If you see girls at the NFR they clearly are going to be wearing the stuff I have in my booth. There may be some other people wearing the more traditional styles, like the pants with the button up and hat but I love the fringe, I love the sparkle and I think we should embrace that, but I also believe that anyone should wear anything they want and be comfortable in their own skin.”

Desparado Diva booth

Rhiannon Eale leans more towards chic western fashion as well and had this to say, “I like it when everyone is really dolled up with big gaudy earrings and nice big beautiful hats, and I like the fringed jackets and the huge bellbottoms, I just think that if you like it you should just wear it, even if no one else likes it you should just wear it, that’s all that matters really.”

Western Fashion comes in all types of variations from person to person, place to place, and time to time but what has remained the same it is the spirit of the people who wear it and the rich history behind it. Embrace what makes you comfortable and we will see you at the rodeo!