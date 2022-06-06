WASHINGTON, D.C. – JL Stevens, a West Texas WWII Veteran, was on the Permian Basin Honor Flight that took veterans to Washington D.C. in May.

Stevens made the decision to serve early.

“I was 17 years old, didn’t have a job. My older brother was already in the Navy so I told mother, my mother, that I wanted to join the Navy and go ahead and go to work. So we went down to the recruiting office,” Stevens said.

But when they got there the recruiters said he was too young, so his mom had to sign the papers.

After that, JL was officially enlisted. First, he went to Oklahoma, then San Diego for boot camp, and gunnery school for six months, then he was sent to Portland, Maine where in March of 1943 he boarded the USS Hamilton and immediately began escorting convoy ships to Europe.

He says after that, they spent three months chasing submarines.

“We escorted soldiers into Normandy beach,” Stevens said.

Once the soldiers were on land, it was back to fighting at sea.

“The Germans had dispatched six German E-boats to take on the ships that were out there.”

JL was on gun four and soon there were only four German boats left.

“We sank two. The second one we sank got directly behind us. Gun number 4, gun number 3 turned right around over us blowed our gun captain’s hatch off. All 6 of our gun crew wound up in sick bay some way, I have no earthy idea how we got there, but that’s how I became a disabled veteran,” Stevens said.

But the fight wasn’t finished so he got moved to another duty. Take on more German guns and draw fire.

“The admiral aboard that battleship sent us in as guinea pigs 4 times to draw fire so they’d have something to shoot at. After the 4th time in the admiral told our captain to go back in and you can imagine what he told him but anyway…we didn’t go back in anymore so ..but Nevada eliminated all the 8-inch guns,” Stevens said.

Later, it was back to gun four but instead of a gun, they replaced it with high-speed mine sweeping gear, and the ship was sent to the pacific where they swept for mines around the Japanese islands for almost one year. Then it was time for another escort…but this one was different.

“We wound up in Tokyo bay, we escorted battleship Missouri into Tokyo bay, signed the armistice that was a beautiful day, that was the end of the war,” Stevens said.

Yes, he was there for the signing and witnessed it all.

“We could see everything that took place. You can’t image what’s going through our minds because we knew that was the end of the war…that signature from the armistice,” Stevens said.

Now that date is documented in history but for JL it has always been and always will be cemented in his mind.

“It was a great day I guarantee you,” Stevens said.