SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas Tattoo Convention is set to return to Foster Coliseum for the spooky season to host its fall convention.

The convention is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 14 from noon to midnight and Saturday the 15th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can follow The West Texas Tattoo Convention on Instagram to browse the artist lineup and their work, allowing you to contact the artist for an appointment at the show.

