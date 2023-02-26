SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Dozen of tattoo artists from across the United States were in San Angelo this weekend for the West Texas Tattoo Convention.

Being one of the largest of its kind, it started on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Foster Communications Coliseum. Organizers based in San Angelo tell us that some of the artists will book appointments months in advance.

“This is a big gathering of all my friends from around the world that tattoo,” said Alex Trufant. “How this came about 14 years ago. It is kind of like that Field of Dreams thing, ‘If you build it, they will come.”

The convention continued and concluded on Sunday, Feb. 26.