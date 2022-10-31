SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas Rehabilitation Center held a grand opening celebrating the new hospice center and renovations to the main building on South Jackson on Oct. 26.

Major flooding after a snowstorm damaged much of the main building two years ago. The new Hospice of San Angelo Center building covers 20. All of this is part of the re-named Ellen Brown Campus.

Scott Jameson, the chief operating officer at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center said that this name change is in honor of a 30-year employee who touched just about every patient who came through the doors for many years.

“This is all about our patients and it’s about making our facilities great for our patients so we can continue to carry on our mission,” said Jameson.