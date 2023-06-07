SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —For almost 50 years the West Texas Rehab Camp Days has provided a place for lots of summer fun and activities.

In 2023, 90 campers, who are being treated at West Texas Rehab, enjoy summer activities with about 250 volunteers.

“One of my favorite things that we get to do, it’s really cool to get to see the kids outside of the treatment room and just running around being kids its also really cool to see these high school kids we have come out that are a buddy for each of our campers and to see them interact and honestly watch their relationship and friendship grow with the campers over the three days of camp,” said Camp Co-directors Ivie Kate Mynatt and Sarah Gonzalez.

This camp, which has been running for 45 years, continues as a popular tradition for rehab patients this year.