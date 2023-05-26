SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) – Fifty Texas educators from 35 districts and charter schools have been selected to attend a weeklong summer institute at the Principals’ Center at Harvard Graduate School of Education, sponsored by the Charles Butt Foundation.

Educators will get the chance to participate in one of two weeklong workshops, a press release from the Charles Butt Foundation said. These workshops, led by Harvard faculty and other experts, include leadership development, school turnaround, and coaching.

“Great teachers, along with strong school and district leaders, represent the most significant influencers of academic achievement and supportive culture,” said Tim Miller, Director of Leadership Development at the Charles Butt Foundation. “Our alumni often report that their Harvard experience is the best professional development they have ever experienced and that they return to their campuses energized, inspired, and empowered to make meaningful change that benefits all students.”

This summer, preference was given to educators from districts in rural areas or have a student enrollment of less than 5,000.

“As demographics shift in Texas, we recognize that the needs of schools in rural and smaller districts are unique. Creating a space for school leaders in rural and smaller districts to find commonalities, problem-solve, and build a network of support is an important component of this year’s Raising School Leaders program,” Miller said.

School leaders traveling to Harvard this summer include:

Archer City ISD John Sherril

Austin ISD Patricia De Luna Garza

Bangs ISD Candance Wilson

Buna ISD Katy Hicks

Canadian ISD Jeffrey Quisenberry

Columbia Brazoria ISD William Jeffery

Corsicana ISD Jessica Lauren Gist Karen Kopp Audrey Marx Bradley Thomason

Crandall ISD Matthew Besherse

Crockett County CCSD Erica Cruz

Fabens ISD Edgar Rincon

Floresville ISD Heather Brooks

Gainesville ISD Amy Allen Taylor Dudenhoeffer LaCresha Stille Brandon Whiten

Gonzales ISD Ariana Hernandez

Hamlin Collegiate ISD Michelle Jones Rachael McClain Katy Sepeda Bambi Teaff

Hawley ISD Jacob Cox

Hereford ISD Linda Finch Christian Garza Jennifer Jolly Erin Warrilow

Lasara ISD Alexandria Lupercio

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD Amber Hawk

Mineral Wells ISD Jaycee Roach

Paris ISD Kristi Callahan

Port Aransas ISD David Swartwout

Poth ISD Laura Krolls

Riesel ISD Stacey Dieterich

Rosebud-Lott ISD Jonathan Shaw

Runge ISD Esther Cardin Hector Dominguez Angelina Torres Allison Wells

San Augustine ISD Jeremy Small

San Elizario ISD April Marioni

San Vincente ISD Jessi Milam

Seminole ISD Tabitha Coffman

Shepherd ISD Alissa Lott

Tornillo ISD Myrna Lopez-Patti

Venus ISD Kimberly Buck

Waller ISD Melissa Crosby

Wayside Schools Melinda Gardner



Through the Raising School Leadership program, the Charles Butt Foundation has paved the way for more than 1,500 educators to receive training at Harvard. According to a release from the Charles Butt Foundation, the Raising School Leadership program is an initiative that is designed to help develop stronger school leaders in order to improve the quality of education across the state of Texas. The foundation has invested over $10 million to cover the cost of travel, hotel, tuition, and other discretionary costs. To learn

more, visit CharlesButtFdn.org.