SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas Realtors has released the latest edition of the ‘Texas Small Land Sales Report’ headlining the price of small tracts of land reached a record high in Texas in 2021.



In terms of San Angelo, the city is in Region 3 – West Texas. According to the release, small land sales increased to 959 in 2021, while the price-per-acre increased to $3,759 in the same time frame.



For more information, you can click on this link which will take you to the full report.