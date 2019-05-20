West Texas Boys Ranch heavily damaged by tornado

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The remains of the gym on the West Texas Boys Ranch campus [VZG].

SAN ANGELO, TX - With the focus after the recent severe weather focused on the north end of San Angelo in the Bradford neighborhood, it's worth keeping in mind that the south end of town was also impacted. Specifically, the West Texas Boys Ranch, which took major damage to multiple structures across their expansive campus.

Their gymnasium was literally ripped in half, numerous buildings have water damage and broken windows, and every single building has roof damage. That being said, the most alarming damage occurred at one of their residence buildings.

"Probably the scariest damage that we took was to Doss Cottage," said Jeremy Vincent, CEO for West Texas Boy Ranch. "The storm picked up the car port on one side and slammed it through the roof into a boys room." That boy, just 17, was miraculously uninjured. Vincent said that staff responded immediately and that local fire and EMS were also timely in their arrival.

The next step for the ranch is to fully assess the damage and decide which buildings will take repairs, and which will be demolished to start over. Roof repair crews were on site next day to begin patching the many roofs deemed salvageable. We will bring you updated information as it becomes available.