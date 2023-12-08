SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The holidays are full of joy and cheer, but this time of year can often be stressful for your furry friend. Dr. Shelby Ragan with Western Veterinary Hospital in San Angelo shares some tips on how to provide a safe and happy Christmas for your pet this year.

Like us humans, our furry friends tend to enjoy sticking to their everyday routine whether it be eating at a specific time, participating in regularly scheduled zoomies or lounging around the house. However, during the holidays, our everyday schedules become scattered and nothing like the norm.

“[Dogs and cats] like their schedules and their routines and their habits so whenever it goes astray, it can be stressful on our pets,” Dr. Ragan explained.

Hosting

Changes like hosting a small gathering or traveling to someone else house can be difficult for some animals. Pet owners can help relieve their animals’ stress by creating a safe space to relax, away from socialization and people they do not know.

“If we are all gathered in the kitchen, we can put them in a back bedroom,” she said. “Just somewhere safe and away, if they want to.”

Dr. Ragan dove further into the importance of training and designating a safe space for your furry friend in preparation for any visits early. Whether it’s a new kennel or moving a bed into a different area of the house, animals need time to adjust to what can seem like a minor change.

Along with training, pet owners can find pheromone products at pet stores to help give a sense of calm and decrease anxiety in their animals. “Those do have to be started a few weeks in advance,” explained Dr. Ragan.

While providing a safe space and pheromone products can help alleviate your furry friend’s stress, drowning out sounds coming from around the home can also help. This can be done by playing music or nature sounds or simply turning on a fan.

Lastly, Dr. Ragan shares the need to communicate ground rules with your guests. This can be done my explaining that your pet will remain in a backroom or you do not want your furry friend getting table scraps during dinner.

“Be an advocate for your pet,” she said. “If you know your pet gets stressed with other people around, don’t force them to be around those other people. Those people are coming to visit you, not necessarily your pets.”

Visiting

While visiting new places and seeing loved ones on the road can be a great escape from our everyday lives, going to unknown places with people and other animals that are not familiar can be difficult for pets.

“There are some pets that are very social and they are actively around other dogs or cats all the time,” she explained. Although pets may seem like they will be fine, it is important to also keep an eye on the animals.

“If they are meeting with a new pet, be cautious and take things slow,” the local veterinarian explained. By introducing animals in short increments at a time and continuing to supervise them, pets can slowly get used to each other. “The last thing you want to do is have to make a hospital trip because somebody bit somebody.”

Having a safe space for your animal, whether at home or away, is also important so that your pet has an area they can go to get away from other animals or people.

Decorations

Although it is a lot of fun breaking out the Christmas decor and bringing a winter wonderland into your home, not all decorations are safe for your dog or cat.

Plants like poinsettias, holly berries and lilies can be harmful to pets. “Some animals like to chew on it and it can cause some irritation,” she explained.

Dr. Ragan shared that new decorations like garlands and tinsel, or pine from a live Christmas tree can be easily ingested. Strings that cats can play with or ball-shaped ornaments within a dog’s reach can also lead to problems. “If they can and ingest that, they get a foreign body in their stomach or some other unexpected object that can cause their GI system to be upset,” Dr. Ragan said. “That’s a trip to the hospital for that.”

Tapping into our scents is another way that people enjoy bringing the holidays into their homes, however, Dr. Ragan explains that some of these products can cause airway inflammation. Although fragrance products may not affect all animals, Dr. Ragan encourages pet owners to use caution when using them.

While the holiday season can be full of joy and happiness for you and your family, it is important to be mindful of your furry friend’s well-being whether physical or mental.