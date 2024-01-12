SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As cold weather approaches the Concho Valley, it is important to keep the health and well-being of our furry friends in mind.

Under Texas’ Safe Outdoor Dog law, animals need shelter from cold, windy, wet weather and access to food and water. Animals should be brought inside to help ensure they are protected from cold snaps.

Although your pet may seem happiest when outside, they should not be spending long periods outside during freezing temperatures.

Owners can still take their pets outside for short periods. When taking your dog outside for a short walk or to go to the bathroom, make sure they are bundled up as exposure to freezing temperatures during a cold snap can cause hyperthermia.

There are also ways to help care for a feral colony during this cold weather. A previous article from CVHP with Concho Valley P.A.W.S. Executive Director Jenie Wilson reports that placing a styrofoam ice cooler with hay or bedding outdoors for the colony can help. Try to avoid placing blankets out for animals as they can soak up freezing water and do not allow a warm shelter for feral cats.

Before starting your vehicle to warm up, bang on the hood to ensure no animals are using your car as protection from the elements.

Pets can also be vulnerable to poison when temperatures drop. De-icing salt is often put on sidewalks and other walkways to help prevent ice from building up. This salt can be poisonous to your pet if they lick their paws after walking around outside. Pet owners should wipe their pet’s paws off to ensure their pet does not get salt poisoning. Immediately contact a veterinarian if your pet ingests salt, anti-freeze or coolant.

If an animal is outdoors and does not have access to food, water or shelter contact authorities.