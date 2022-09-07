SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city of San Angelo will be under more construction starting Monday, September 12, 2022, for the A&M Pipe Burst Project. The lane closure on South Johnson Street will be 500 feet in length and take between 1 and 3 days. The total project will span over two miles of road and take 160 days time.

The old pipe, which is over 50 years old, will be replaced with fuzed PVC pipe. Construction crews will use the burst head method to replace the piping.

The Burst Head Method:

Crews will first block off the area they are working in. Then will dig one entrance hole to feed the burst head and pipe into, and one exit hole for the burst head to exit. This will cut down on digging time, meaning less lane closure time.

The burst head will enter into the ground, be pushed through the current cast iron pipe, destroying the pipe, and laying in the fuzed p-v-c behind.

Once the 12-inch fuzed PVC has been layed, crews will cover the holes in the ground and move on to the next 500-foot section until the project is complete.