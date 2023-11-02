SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) Update, Nov. 2, 9 p.m. — A boil water notice has been issued for parts of San Angelo after a water main break occurred in the evening of Thursday, Nov. 2.

The water main was broken in southwest San Angelo after a utility company working in the area struck it, resulting in a reduction or total loss of water pressure for residents of The Bluffs, Southland, College Hills and Lake Nasworthy areas. The general areas and streets are now under the effect of the boil water notice:

Rio Concho West Retirement Community

Appaloosa Trail

Appaloosa Circle

North Otter Creek Run

Pinto Path Street

Stage Coach Trail

Indian Path

Pueblo Pass

A map depicting the region under the effect of the boil water notice in red. Image courtesy of the City of San Angelo.

All customers are asked to boil their water before consumption, including brushing of teeth, washing of the hands and face, drinking and other reasons for consumption. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Those who have questions or need help understanding the notice may contact Public Works Director Shane Kelton at 325-657-4206, 301 W. Beauregard Ave.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) Original Post — Residents of The Bluffs, Southland, College Hills and lake areas of San Angelo may experience low water pressure for an undetermined period of time due to a water main break that occurred in the region.

According to the City of San Angelo, the break happened after a utility company working in the area accidentally struck the water main that feeds The Bluffs’ water tank.

Crews are currently working to repair the damaged water line. It is unknown at this time how long repairs may take.