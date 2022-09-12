SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city of San Angelo released information regarding the water bill payment services. They are expected to be down from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 due to maintenance.
All forms of payment will be accepted throughout the week, prior to the maintenance:
- Online – cosatx.us/WaterBill
- Mail – Mail a payment to the City of San Angelo Utility Billing/Collections, P.O. Box 5820, San Angelo, TX 76902. Make checks payable to City of San Angelo – Water or COSA – Water.
- Dropbox (south side of building) – 24-hour payment dropbox is located on the south side of City Hall Annex, 301 W. Beauregard Avenue. Please pay with check or money order to ensure proper credit.
- Phone – You may also call Customer Service at (325) 657-4323 and select the option to make a payment over the phone. Long-distance users may call 1-855-419-2758. Phone payments are unavailable from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily and from 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Mondays for system updates.