SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A truck parked at a gas station caught fire near a pump on July 13, 2023.

The dark-colored vehicle was parked at a gas station on Chadbourne and Christoval. According to reporters on the scene, it was near a pump, but the flames were so minimal a fire extinguisher was used to put it out.

There was not any apparent damage to the gas station itself.