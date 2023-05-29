This article has been updated as new information became available

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A chase involving the Tom Green County Sheriffs and San Angelo State Park Law Enforcement ended at Rivercrest on May 29, 2023.

According to The TGCS at approximately 11:30 a.m. a State Parks Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet pickup near the twin buttes reservoir. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and a vehicular pursuit ensued.

The suspect continued out of the state park onto FM 2288, the vehicle then turned on Ranch Road 853 towards San Angelo and ultimately pulled into the parking lot of River crest Hospital.

Deputies of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, SAPD, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to assist. The suspect vehicle sustained damage to one tire after spikes were deployed and had visible damage at the rear.

One TGC patrol unit was struck by the suspect vehicle during the pursuit and sustained minor damage, but no officers sustained any injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with the following offenses: Evading arrest/vehicle and Criminal Mischief.

There is still an active investigation so further charges are pending. The suspect was taken to Shannon Hospital for evaluation following the pursuit.