SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department has taken one man to the hospital and another into custody after a stabbing occurred at the 400 block of West Twohig Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

First responders responded to the call at around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The incident occurred at the apartment complex at 422 W. Twohig Ave.

According to an SAPD public information officer, officers arrived at the scene and located a 37-year-old male who was suffering from apparent stab wounds. The male was transported to Shannon Medical Center to receive treatment.

Officers were able to detain a 27-year-old male who was suspected of committing the stabbing.

As of the time of publication, the SAPD’s criminal investigation division is investigating the incident. According to the SAPD, it will release more information at a later point in time.