SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Jolly ol’ Saint Nick ditched his sleigh in favor of a train during Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas at the San Angelo Railway Museum on Saturday, Dec. 9. Did you stop to say howdy?

“Santa Fe Christmas is welcoming the community and our kids to welcome Santa as he arrives by train, just to get us ready for the holiday spirit,” Monica Robles, board member of the Railway Museum of San Angelo, said.

The event lasted from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. and saw San Angelo residents come out in droves to participate. It began when Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch rode into the event grounds by train. This year’s Santa was none other than Downtown San Angelo Inc. President Del Velasquez, with Mrs. Claus being City Councilwoman Lucy Gonzales.

From there, the Christmas festivities were on track for a good time for all. Several smaller events happened over the course of the celebration, including (but certainly not limited to) a show from a folkloric dance group, multiple storytimes and a special performance from the Fort Concho Choir.

Meanwhile, photos with Santa and the Grinch were available around the clock alongside choo-choo train rides and tours of the museum and train caboose. Roughly 30 vendors and 6 food trucks were also available for attendees to browse and enjoy, according to Robles.

Robles hopes that festivities drew the community closer together for the holiday season and spread awareness of the museum’s presence in San Angelo.

“We do have a piece of history here,” Robles said. “We also have a togetherness here in our community during the holiday season.”