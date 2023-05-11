SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Fire Department was called to the scene of a vehicle fire in a granite and marble business parking lot on East 14th and Bryant.

According to first responders on the scene, the initial response for the vehicle fire which was increased to a full response after receiving information that the truck engulfed in flames, was near a standing structure.

The fire fully engulfed the cab of the truck, destroying it, but the nearby structure remained unharmed. The fire has been completely put out and the vehicle is being moved a safe distance away as a safety precaution.

The investigation into what started the fire is still currently underway.