SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Officers with the San Angelo Police Department responded to a possible shooting at a residence near the intersection of West 19th Street and Brown Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene reported that officers forced entry into a home in the area. Officers blocked West 19th Street from Hudson St to Shelton St shortly after arriving on the scene.

There is no report on whether a suspect has been located or apprehended.

SAPD Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza met with a reporter at the scene to provide preliminary information about the incident. He said that two victims were taken to Shannon Medical Center with injuries and that a vehicle driven by a suspect had fled the scene following the incident. Crime scene investigators are now on-site, but the status of the victims is unknown at this time.

West 19th Street is currently closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.