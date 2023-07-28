SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — One driver was hospitalized after a crash on Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo on Friday afternoon, July 28, 2023.

Police say the crash happened when the driver of a silver Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on Knickerbocker, attempted to make a left turn onto the access road of Loop 306 without yielding to oncoming traffic. An oncoming Hyundai Santa Fe collided with the Impala in the intersection, sending both vehicles over a curb.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Impala was cited for failure to yield the right of way while turning left.