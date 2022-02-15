SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a City Council meeting on February 15, 2022, San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, addresses claims of violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Mark Lee Dickson, whom Mayor Gunter mentions is the Director for Right to Life of East Texas, as well as the Founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, has attended past San Angelo City Council meetings regarding this agenda topic and spoke openly at the meeting.
Dickson said, “The San Angelo City Council violated Section 551.007 of the Local Government Code in the consideration of an agenda item before hearing from the general public. I would refer the City of San Angelo to Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0300 (2020) which examines Section 551.007. This section, which was added in 2019, regards the “right of the public to address the governmental body at an open meeting.”
In response, Mayor Gunter said, “We let our City Attorney guide us. We choose to always follow correct legal procedure.”
On February 10, 2022, Jerad Najvar of Najvar Law Firm PLLC, reached out to San Angelo City Attorney, Theresa James, regarding what Najvar calls, “Action on petition for ordinance outlawing abortion in San Angelo.”
The letter to San Angelo City Attorney, Theresa James, says:
Dear Ms. James:
I write on behalf of the Initiating Committee for the proposed Ordinance
outlawing abortion in San Angelo and declaring San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the
Unborn. I am concerned because certain actions taken at the February 1 City Council
meeting, particularly in light of disturbing declarations by Mayor Brenda Gunter,
indicate that the interests of San Angelo citizens are being frustrated by apparent
violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act (TOMA).
The City Clerk has certified the initiative petition as sufficient and delivered the
petition to the Council, triggering the Council’s responsibility to consider adoption of
the Ordinance after the required public hearing. The Charter states that the Council has
the option to adopt the Ordinance after the public hearing. SAN ANGELO, TEX.
CHARTER § 47. In the event that the Ordinance is not adopted in full after hearing
from the public, then the Initiating Committee has the right to demand an election on
the Ordinance. Id. The Initiating Committee has made clear from the very beginning
that if the Ordinance were not adopted in full by the Council, it would indeed exercise its
option to require an election, and that it wanted that election to occur in May 2022.
While the Council recognized the sufficiency of the petition at the February 1
meeting, it then summarily foreclosed the possibility of a May election—if, indeed, an
election becomes necessary—by scheduling the public hearing a month later, on March 1.
This forecloses the opportunity for a May election because any order for an election
on the May ballot must be approved by February 18. There was plenty of time for
Council to publish a copy of the ordinance as required by the Charter and hold the
public hearing on or before February 18, enabling a May election if Council does not
approve the Ordinance itself. My clients and, it is safe to say, the thousands of citizens
who signed the petition, remain disappointed by Council’s summary decision to delay
the public hearing until March 1, without any explanation as to why it could not be done
sooner.
But the delay and expense of an election are only necessary if the Council declines
to adopt the Ordinance itself after public hearing. In this respect, Mayor Gunter’s blunt
comment immediately after the vote is even more concerning. Immediately after
Council voted 4-1 to hold the public hearing on March 1, Mayor Gunter stated that the
Ordinance “will be on the November ballot.”1 This statement is peculiar, because the
Charter first requires the Council, as a body, to decide after the public hearing whether
to adopt the Ordinance itself. Yet, on its face, the Mayor’s statement reflects at least her
confidence that the Council has already decided that it will not adopt the Ordinance in
full, thus necessitating an election. If the Council has already decided it will not adopt
the Ordinance, then this decision was made in violation of TOMA, whether it was done
in an informal meeting with a quorum or in a series of communications undertaken to
avoid a quorum being present at any one time. See Tex. Gov’t Code § 551.143 (setting
out offense for prohibited series of communications, formerly known as a “walking
quorum”). Unfortunately, February 1 was not the first time Mayor Gunter has indicated
at least her belief that the Council has pre-judged this issue. In June 2021, when pro-life
citizens first approached Mayor Gunter about the possibility of San Angelo declaring
itself a Sanctuary City for the Unborn, she represented that it had already been decided
that, if this issue ever came up, the City would require an election, like Lubbock. Mayor
Gunter did not specifically claim to be speaking for any particular Councilmember, but
she made this matter-of-fact statement then, as she did again on February 1.
This Ordinance has overwhelming support in San Angelo, as demonstrated by the
ease with which the Initiating Committee collected far more signatures than required.
San Angelo citizens are entitled to the fair consideration of each member of Council. In
that respect, I assume you can understand our concern with the Mayor’s statement. If
Council has already decided not to adopt the Ordinance, then the public hearing will be
a sham. It cannot be a sham; citizens are entitled to be heard and to view the
deliberations of the Council. We will be watching closely and expect that the Council
will fairly consider adopting the Ordinance after the public hearing, which would avoid
the delay of an election entirely.
Further, I respectfully request confirmation that there has not been, and there
will not be, an improper “series of communications” in violation of TOMA designed to
pre-judge this issue. I look forward to your prompt response.
Very respectfully,
Jerad Najvar