SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a City Council meeting on February 15, 2022, San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, addresses claims of violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Mark Lee Dickson, whom Mayor Gunter mentions is the Director for Right to Life of East Texas, as well as the Founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, has attended past San Angelo City Council meetings regarding this agenda topic and spoke openly at the meeting.

Dickson said, “The San Angelo City Council violated Section 551.007 of the Local Government Code in the consideration of an agenda item before hearing from the general public. I would refer the City of San Angelo to Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0300 (2020) which examines Section 551.007. This section, which was added in 2019, regards the “right of the public to address the governmental body at an open meeting.”

In response, Mayor Gunter said, “We let our City Attorney guide us. We choose to always follow correct legal procedure.”

On February 10, 2022, Jerad Najvar of Najvar Law Firm PLLC, reached out to San Angelo City Attorney, Theresa James, regarding what Najvar calls, “Action on petition for ordinance outlawing abortion in San Angelo.”

The letter to San Angelo City Attorney, Theresa James, says:



Dear Ms. James:

I write on behalf of the Initiating Committee for the proposed Ordinance

outlawing abortion in San Angelo and declaring San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the

Unborn. I am concerned because certain actions taken at the February 1 City Council

meeting, particularly in light of disturbing declarations by Mayor Brenda Gunter,

indicate that the interests of San Angelo citizens are being frustrated by apparent

violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act (TOMA).

The City Clerk has certified the initiative petition as sufficient and delivered the

petition to the Council, triggering the Council’s responsibility to consider adoption of

the Ordinance after the required public hearing. The Charter states that the Council has

the option to adopt the Ordinance after the public hearing. SAN ANGELO, TEX.

CHARTER § 47. In the event that the Ordinance is not adopted in full after hearing

from the public, then the Initiating Committee has the right to demand an election on

the Ordinance. Id. The Initiating Committee has made clear from the very beginning

that if the Ordinance were not adopted in full by the Council, it would indeed exercise its

option to require an election, and that it wanted that election to occur in May 2022.

While the Council recognized the sufficiency of the petition at the February 1

meeting, it then summarily foreclosed the possibility of a May election—if, indeed, an

election becomes necessary—by scheduling the public hearing a month later, on March 1.

This forecloses the opportunity for a May election because any order for an election

on the May ballot must be approved by February 18. There was plenty of time for

Council to publish a copy of the ordinance as required by the Charter and hold the

public hearing on or before February 18, enabling a May election if Council does not

approve the Ordinance itself. My clients and, it is safe to say, the thousands of citizens

who signed the petition, remain disappointed by Council’s summary decision to delay

the public hearing until March 1, without any explanation as to why it could not be done

sooner.

But the delay and expense of an election are only necessary if the Council declines

to adopt the Ordinance itself after public hearing. In this respect, Mayor Gunter’s blunt

comment immediately after the vote is even more concerning. Immediately after

Council voted 4-1 to hold the public hearing on March 1, Mayor Gunter stated that the

Ordinance “will be on the November ballot.”1 This statement is peculiar, because the

Charter first requires the Council, as a body, to decide after the public hearing whether

to adopt the Ordinance itself. Yet, on its face, the Mayor’s statement reflects at least her

confidence that the Council has already decided that it will not adopt the Ordinance in

full, thus necessitating an election. If the Council has already decided it will not adopt

the Ordinance, then this decision was made in violation of TOMA, whether it was done

in an informal meeting with a quorum or in a series of communications undertaken to

avoid a quorum being present at any one time. See Tex. Gov’t Code § 551.143 (setting

out offense for prohibited series of communications, formerly known as a “walking

quorum”). Unfortunately, February 1 was not the first time Mayor Gunter has indicated

at least her belief that the Council has pre-judged this issue. In June 2021, when pro-life

citizens first approached Mayor Gunter about the possibility of San Angelo declaring

itself a Sanctuary City for the Unborn, she represented that it had already been decided

that, if this issue ever came up, the City would require an election, like Lubbock. Mayor

Gunter did not specifically claim to be speaking for any particular Councilmember, but

she made this matter-of-fact statement then, as she did again on February 1.

This Ordinance has overwhelming support in San Angelo, as demonstrated by the

ease with which the Initiating Committee collected far more signatures than required.

San Angelo citizens are entitled to the fair consideration of each member of Council. In

that respect, I assume you can understand our concern with the Mayor’s statement. If

Council has already decided not to adopt the Ordinance, then the public hearing will be

a sham. It cannot be a sham; citizens are entitled to be heard and to view the

deliberations of the Council. We will be watching closely and expect that the Council

will fairly consider adopting the Ordinance after the public hearing, which would avoid

the delay of an election entirely.

Further, I respectfully request confirmation that there has not been, and there

will not be, an improper “series of communications” in violation of TOMA designed to

pre-judge this issue. I look forward to your prompt response.



Very respectfully,

Jerad Najvar