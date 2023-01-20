SAN ANGELO, Texas — All southbound lanes of North Bryant Blvd. were shut down after police and firefighters responded to a major crash and vehicle fire at the intersection of Bryant and West 7th St. on Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023.

According to police, the crash happened after the driver of a GMC Acadia traveling north on Bryant tried to turn left onto 7th St. without yielding the right of way to oncoming traffic. Officers say the Acadia collided with an oncoming Ford F150 in the intersection and briefly caught fire as a result of the crash.

Police cited the driver of the Acadia with failure to yield the right of way while making a left turn. No injuries were reported.