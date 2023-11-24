Video Footage was submitted by Jessie Hall.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A family and their dog is safe after their garage caught fire near the Houston Harte Expressway on Nov. 24.

The homeowner’s son shared with Concho Valley Homepage staff that a family member and friend were in the garage working on a motorcycle.

San Angelo firefighters at a house fire near Howard Street and Houston Harte, November 24, 2023

San Angelo fire fighters and police officers on the scene of a house fire on Angelo Blvd and N. Parkway St.

Photo of the front door of a house on Angelo Blvd and N. Parkway St. that caught fire Nov. 24, 2023. A San Angelo Fire Engine sits to the right of the picture, in the road in front of the house.

“They were checking on a spark plug and I guess one of the wires caught fire,” he explained. “They went to go get a fire extinguisher but by that time the whole motorcycle blew up and the garage went on fire.”

The man shared that everyone including the dog got out of the house safely.

CVHP staff on scene reports five fire trucks and an ambulance are on scene at North Parkway Street and Angelo Boulevard. A neighbor shared they could see the fire from two blocks away.