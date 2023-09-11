SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Firefighters have responded to a structure fire on Irvings street.
According to staff on the scene, what appears to be a trailer house in the 2200 block of north Irving has burned down, becoming engulfed in white smoke. No one was reported being inside the structure during the time of the fire.
At the time of publication, the cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.