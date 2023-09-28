SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Thousands of teenagers from across the Concho Valley came together at San Angelo Stadium during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 27, to take part in Fields of Faith.

“Fields of Faith is an opportunity for high school kids from across the Concho Valley to come together for one night to worship Jesus,” Brett Lang, area representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, said.

According to its website, Fields of Faith is a nondenominational student-led event in which “students invite, pray for, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ.” Teenagers from schools and churches across the U.S. gather together at sports fields to take part in the event.

“This is a one-night revival of sorts,” Lang said. “We’ve got great things happening all over the Concho Valley. In most of our high schools, we’re seeing a lot of movement of our God, and these kids are really responding well.”

During the event, attendees listened to worship music played by the Randy Wood Band and witnessed testimonies made by students just like them. Other speakers involved included Cody Kingman, an Angelo State baseball player who helped the team win the national championship in 2023.

The evening featured a message from Kevin Kirkland, who shared the gospel with the audience. Thousands of participants flooded the field and got the chance to speak with volunteers and approved counselors once Kirkland’s message had concluded, with many coming to faith.

“Some kids walked away with a new life, a life in Jesus Christ,” Lang said. “Some people walked away with the seeds planted, and eventually those seeds will sprout.”

Though Fields of Faith is over for this year, the FCA hopes that those who had been changed by the night’s events will get involved in their local churches and FCA meetings — and it plans to help them do that.

“We look forward to getting these kids involved in a local church and involved in the FCA huddle on their high school campus,” Lang said.

According to its website, the FCA “has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ.” It does this by “serving local communities around the globe” and “engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.”