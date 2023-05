SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A vehicle parked in Glen Meadows caught fire Monday, May 22.

The vehicle was not parked beside any other vehicle except for a truck and sedan parked diagonally from the vehicle. A school bus was parked nearby as well but did not appear affected.

According to first responders on the scene, the fire was put out and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.