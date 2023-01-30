SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The City of San Angelo will be opening a warming shelter due to a cold front sweeping through San Angelo and volunteers are needed.

The shelter will be open from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. each night beginning Monday, January 30, 2023, through Friday, February 3, 2023, at Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, 1103 Farr St.

The American Red Cross will provide cots, animals are permitted but must not be aggressive or disruptive.

Volunteers are needed to help run the warming shelter and can sign up at signup.com/go/rwfuiKv.