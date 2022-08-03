SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bonnie Lopez. Lopez currently holds two felony theft warrants for her arrest.
Lopez is described as a 36-year-old female with brown hair and eyes. She is approximately 5 foot 1 inch and 120 pounds
If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of Lopez contact SAPD or Crime Stoppers. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip online, by calling (325) 658-HELP (4357), or by downloading the P3 Tips App.
You can earn a $1,000 reward if the information provided results in Lopez’s arrest.
SAPD and Crime Stoppers remind the public to never attempt to apprehend a suspect themselves.