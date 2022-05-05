SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 4, 2022, Officers with SAPD’s Gang Unit found wanted subject Donavan Guzman, 31 in the parking lot of a local motel in the 1900blk of Sherwood Way at 7:04 pm.

Guzman began to evade officers after they attempted to make contact with him but was quickly apprehended after a brief pursuit. He was taken into custody shortly after with some resistance.

While trying to take Guzman into custody a female subject ( Willie Lacy, 48, attempted to pull officers off of Guzman while they were on the ground. Lacy was arrested and taken into custody shortly after Guzman for Interference with Public Duties and was transported to the Tom Green County Jail.

Guzman was medically cleared at Shannon Medical Center for injuries sustained during the arrest and he was transported to the Tom Green County Jail for Felony County Warrant, Evading Arrest/Detention, Resisting Arrest, and Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

No injuries to officers were reported in this incident.