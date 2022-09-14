BIG LAKE, Texas – The Reagan County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man with two warrants out for his arrest that has been actively avoiding law enforcement and messaging the sheriff’s office via his personal Facebook Messenger account.
The Reagan County Sheriff’s Office shared via Facebook, on Sept. 13, that they are currently looking for Eduardo Ramiro Fuentes Arzola, also known as Indalecio Torres.
Arzola has two warrants for his arrest according to the sheriff’s office – assault family violence and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
If you know where Arzola is and have any information that could lead to his arrest contact the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office at 325-884-2424.