SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Wednesday, February 1, a Wall VFD rescue vehicle, with three first responders on board, was responding to a crash when it overturned after losing traction on the ice-covered road.

According to a Facebook post by the Wall VFD, the crash occurred as Rescue 101 traveled eastbound on US Highway 87 at a slow rate of speed, leaving the roadway into the median where the vehicle overturned.

No other vehicles or property was involved. All three first responders were initially trapped in the vehicle, but eventually freed themselves and exited the vehicle without injury. A second truck from Wall VFD continued to the original crash with entrapment and successfully extricated the driver.

Wall VFD Rescue 101 rollover on February 1, 2023 CC Wall VFD

Since Monday, January 30, Wall VFD has responded to 15 emergency calls for service, with 13 of those being vehicle crashes because of icy road conditions.

“Please, if you do not have to be on the roads, stay home, so we can too!,” said Wall VFD, “If you have to be on the roads, slow down, move over, and do not pass emergency vehicles with emergency lights on responding to a call. Please follow traffic control signage and instructions. Thank you for your continued support of your Wall VFD!”