SAN ANGELO, Texas — A senior at Wall High School received a scholarship for college on Friday, Feb. 10.

Emme Jordan, who wants to study nursing and occupational therapy in college, received a $1,000 check from San Angelo’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“I’m so excited and blessed to have this opportunity because it will help me so much for my college career,” said Jordan.

Emme will be attending Texas A&M in the fall.