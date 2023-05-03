SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —From stepping up during World War II to ferry and fly every aircraft in the United States Army’s arsenal to flying in combat beginning in 1993, women have continued to change aviation in the military for the future generations.

The Women Airforce Pilot Services celebrated its 30th Homecoming on April 28 and 29 at the National W.A.S.P World War II Museum with 30 different warbirds, a dinner and dance, an auction and ceremonies honoring two W.A.S.Ps with the spreading of their ashes at Avenger Field.

Close-up picture of one of the watches that flew on Friday, April 28. Photography by Dusty Ellis.

On April 28, 2023, two watches honoring the W.A.S.P. were flown in a BT-13A plane from the United States Army Air Force and auctioned off. “There were actually sent ground UPS. They have never flown until today here at Avenger Field.” Retired Army Lt. Col. Caroline “Blaze” Jensen shared after wearing the watches during a sunrise flight.

Only 1,102 of these watches have been made for the 1,102 women that served in W.A.S.P. during World War II. These women ferried and flew every plane in the United States Army arsenal at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas.

On closer look, the number 38 can be seen on the watch in silver. This number represents the 38 women who lost their lives while serving the country as a W.A.S.P.

BT-13A plane from the United States Army Air Force circa 1942 during the sunrise flight that took two W.A.S.P. watches in the air for the first time. Photograph by Dusty Ellis

Along with the watch a penny can be found inside the case. Although it may seem like just a normal cent, these pennies hold more meaning than one might think.

“The watches come with a penny that was from the period that the W.A.S.P. flew,” Air Force Retired Lt. Col. Jensen said. She further explained that the women training at Avenger Field would drop their pennies into a wishing well nearby for good luck. Today this wishing well sits on the TSTC campus, next to Avenger Field with the names of those that served as a W.A.S.P.

“I can’t wait to get my watch. I’m going to put my penny in the wishing well even though it’s cool and it’s history, I think it will be good luck for the future.”

Lt. Col. Jensen shared that despite these women serving the country, they did not get veteran benefits until the 1970s. During this time the group of feisty women made their way to Congress and said ‘We did this. We served alongside our brothers,’ Lt. Col. Jensen told Concho Valley Homepage Staff. Since then, women have continued to fight for their spot in aviation.

Just 30 years ago on April 28, 1993, Jennie Leavitt, Martha McSally and Sharon Preszler were introduced as the United States Air Force’s first women fighter pilots during a press conference, which changed the world of combat for women. The National W.A.S.P World War II Museum welcomed these three women during the Homecoming event. Lt. Col. Jensen shared that this was the first time Leavitt, McSally and Preszler were in the same room since that day 30 years ago.

Lt. Col. Caroline “Blaze” Jensen moments before taking off for the sunrise fly-in. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

Lt. Col. Caroline “Blaze” Jensen talking with the pilot just moments before taking off for the sunrise fly-in. Photograph by Dusty Ellis

BT-13A Pilot Dave smiling after a successful morning flight. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

BT-13A Pilot Dave checking the equipment in the airplane before the morning fly-in. Photograph by Dusty Ellis

As a woman who has had a career because of the women before her, Lt. Col. began tearing up when asked about the impact these women have had on those flying today.

“It really enabled a career for me and a lot of women like me,” she explained. “Their service and their bravery. That they had to come out here to Avenger Field and learn how to fly in the wind and the sun and the sand is just inspiring.”

“Whatever you want to do go out there and do it. Follow their lead,” Lt. Col. Jensen said.