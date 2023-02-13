SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 34th Annual San Angelo Spelling Bee took place on Saturday, Feb. 11 as 16 students across the Concho Valley competed for their chance to move on to the next level.

The competition lasted nine rounds as Avery Wener took home the third-place trophy, a tie for second place between Nathaniel Koral and Chandlier Hill. Akash Vukoti took home the first-place trophy for the fifth time here in San Angelo.

“To be fair, this is probably the most special win for me because this is the last time that I will be here, competing,” said Vukoti. “It means a lot to me to have obtained this trophy and I really can’t wait for the National Spelling Bee in Washington in May.”

This year’s winning word was ‘baronetcy’. Akash also breaks the record of the most times competing in the national spelling bee. He is the only student to be invited back for a sixth time.